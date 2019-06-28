A 90,000-square-foot family entertainment, retail and hotel conference center is bound for Waco. It will feature eight dine-in move theaters, 30 bowling lanes, an 8,000-square-foot amusement center and a dining establishment called Billy's Grille & Bar, according to an announcement Friday.
It will occupy land at the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and South Loop 340, on the east side of I-35, where local real estate agent Bland Cromwell and businessman Gordon Robinson are proposing to develop a 350-acre site with mixed uses that would include the entertainment venue that would serve as anchor.
Dubbed Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille, the project is being undertaken by 58 Aggie Development LLC and will involve local businessman Mark Schulman, who has owned and operated multiscreen movie theaters in Waco. A news release from his office said the company completed a project similar to Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille in Sherman that formally opened on May 31. It said Hodges Architects' entertainment division in Dallas is the project's architectural firm. Walker Partners of Waco will oversee civil engineering.
A formal groundbreaking is planned within weeks.
Negotiations on the project began in October 2018. In February, the Waco City Council agreed to provide incentives up to $5 million if the development group met certain requirements related to sales tax generation.
The 8,000-square-foot amusement area will include arcade games, laser tag, a ropes course, virtual reality games, axe throwing, table tennis, pool tables and meeting rooms, according to a news release.
The Tribune-Herald will update information when it becomes available.