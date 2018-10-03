A three-story apartment complex that would attempt to capture the culture and history of East Waco, with music festivals, artwork and a rooftop view, received a key vote from the Waco City Council this week.
Council members instructed the city to abandon a portion of Bridge Street right of way between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Trice Avenue, as requested by Ed Kinkeade, a Dallas-area federal judge and Baylor University alumnus, and his son, Brad Kinkeade.
The city giving up a 30-foot strip from the street’s 100-foot-wide right of way will make room for the Kinkeades’ proposed project tentatively named 101 Elm. As proposed it would feature warehouse-style apartments, a fountain and serenity garden, an architectural feature called Windows on Elm Avenue, stylish lighting and venues where musicians could play daily.
At least two living units would be designated as “workforce housing,” with reduced rental rates, Ed Kinkeade said.
“We have visited with Tejas Logistics, the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, the stadium itself, and M. Lipsitz & Co., and received positive feedback,” Kinkeade said, referring to employers along the Lake Brazos corridor.
The Kinkeades are not strangers to the Waco market, having developed a pair of apartment complexes on Clay Avenue near Hotel Indigo downtown. Residents pay $1,100 to $1,400 for one- or two-bedroom apartments, depending on square footage, and Ed Kinkeade said the Elm Avenue development likely would remain in that ballpark.
He said the project would complement a $21.7 million development of three four-story hotels near Bridge Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by hotelier Kenny Bhakta, who recently secured a commitment for $3.2 million in public money from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board.
“We are very excited about Judge Kinkeade’s new apartment project. It is a beautiful development and truly designed to reflect the community of East Waco,” Hotel Indigo sales director Jacquelyn Baumann wrote in a statement Wednesday on behalf of Bhakta. “The development will help welcome people to East Waco and anchor Bridge Street as a festival street. We support this project and what it means for Downtown Waco.”
District 1 Waco City Council member Andrea Jackson Barefield, representing East Waco, said the Kinkeades have made efforts to include residents and community leaders in their planning process.
“Welcome to the neighborhood,” she said to Ed Kinkeade, after his presentation to the council.
“We’ve been talking with the judge for quite some time. He has reached out to the community, been getting opinions on how this is going to fit into the Elm Avenue corridor,” Barefield said. “When we first met, I offered a suggestion that he research the history of Bridge Street, on both sides of the river. It once was part of a thriving district located where the Waco Hilton and the Waco Convention Center are now. I urged him to bring part of that to his project.”
Barefield said she has heard concerns about gentrification and the danger that East Waco residents would find themselves on the sidelines as new hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues alter their neighborhoods, possibly increasing property values and creating economic hardships.
“We don’t want existing folks priced out of the picture,” Barefield said. “We do want equitable development along Elm Avenue. We want businesses that improve life for those who want to live, work and play in East Waco. We’re pursuing that kind of environment, that kind of energy. I believe the Kinkeades are approaching this with equity and inclusion in mind.”
Barefield said she hosted a visit Wednesday from a Houston business owner looking to expand in Waco. She said the prospect “was familiar with the richness of East Waco, the jewel and the gem it is,” and is considering opening a restaurant, entertainment venue and child-care facility.
Neighborhood reaction
The project also has received the endorsement of the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association, whose president, Jeanette Bell, spoke to the Waco City Council. The association recently hosted a community forum at which Bell urged residents to get involved in learning more about coming changes.
“Every department at City Hall has been at my meetings,” she said. “But the residents do not come out. We need more community involvement.”
Pat Chisolm-Miller, an administrative assistant to county Commissioner Lester Gibson and candidate in the November election to replace him in retirement, told the council Tuesday that Gibson should have received information about the Elm Avenue project in a more timely fashion and been given more opportunity to respond.
Still, the folder of information detailing the project persuaded him to indicate he would support the project, Chisolm-Miller said.
Waco planning director Clint Peters said the Elm Avenue project, as discussed, meets the requirements for development in East Waco. The plans envision wider sidewalks, streetscape, construction up to property lines instead of setbacks, screened parking and building-height requirements.
He said the Kinkeades have not yet submitted detailed design plans, but he has heard discussion of a rooftop patio, parking screened by a wall along Elm Avenue, settings to showcase artwork and museum pieces representing the cultural history of Elm Avenue, and the “workforce housing” units.
Ed Kinkeade said he would hope to have the apartments ready for occupancy by August of next year. He said the projects on Clay Avenue both took six months or fewer to complete.
“We hope to attract a mix of folks, to be as diverse as East Waco itself,” he said. “This place is going to be near the heart of it all, with great walkability and easy access to the river, downtown, the Waco Suspension Bridge, the parks, Cameron and Indian Spring. McLane Stadium is not far away. More restaurants are planned on Elm Avenue, joining those there now. Then there are the new hotels.”
Kinkeade said he is still pursuing financing, and his investment in Elm Avenue “probably will run several million dollars.”