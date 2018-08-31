Troopers will be watching motorists for texting or drinking while driving over the Labor Day weekend, a holiday that arrives with gas prices slipping but still well above last year's spike at the pumps caused by Hurricane Harvey.
GasBuddy heralded the arrival of Labor Day releasing a study calculating how long Americans work to fill their gas tanks. It shows motorists topping off a 14-gallon tank would work 1 hour and 48 minutes to pay the tab, applying wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That was almost identical to last year, as Harvey's damage to oil refining and transporting facilities created only a temporary blip, GasBuddy lead petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said by phone. That compares with work times ranging from 2 hours to 3 hours typical between 2008 and 2014, when oil and gas prices were skyrocketing, DeHaan said.
Meanwhile, those hitting the streets and highways with a full tank should avoid speeding or driving distracted, according to a Department of Public Safety press release. DPS troopers are watching for motorists exceeding the speed limit, texting, or failing to buckle their seat belts.
"DPS is committed to protecting travelers on our roadways, and troopers will be working around-the-clock this Labor Day weekend," DPS Director Steven McCraw wrote in the press release.
More than 100,000 vehicles per day travel Interstate 35 through the state, which is likely to double over the three-day holiday, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said.
"The No. 1 contributing factor to accidents is what's going on inside the vehicle," Roberts said.
Travelers wanting information about the latest highway conditions can visit my35.org or drivetexas.org, Roberts said.
AAA Texas chimed in with a sobering statistic, writing in a press release that 39 people were killed in 35 crashes statewide over the Labor Day weekend last year. The year before, 35 crashes claimed the lives of 41 people.
"More than one-third of those deaths were alcohol-related during the Labor Day timeframe for both years," according to the press release. "Over the last five years, an average of 40 people have been killed during the Labor Day holiday period, according to the Texas Department of Transportation."
It urged drivers to avoid being "intoxicated or intexticated."
For most holidays, AAA Texas estimates the number of travelers who will venture 50 miles or more away from home. Labor Day is not one of those.
But driving should prove less expensive for those who do venture out, as prices have slipped as the summer driving season draws to a close.
The statewide average for regular unleaded hit $2.61 a gallon this week, down 3 cents from less than a month ago but still 44 cents more than this time last year, according to another AAA press release.
Nationally, the norm for regular unleaded also has dropped by 3 cents, to $2.83, but remains 46 cents more per gallon than last year.
"While many Texans continue to see gas prices drop heading into Labor Day weekend, pump prices are at their highest point for the holiday since 2014," the press release states.
Locally, motorists were paying an average $2.53 per gallon for regular unleaded Friday, up from $2.26 a year earlier, according to GasBuddy.com. AAA Texas on Thursday reported motorists in Waco were paying $2.16 a gallon during the days leading up to Hurricane Harvey's assault on the coast. The 10-cent difference reflects the rapidly changing prices here and elsewhere around the state during the storm, according to officials.
Lower prices are available at various locations in the area, with H-E-B, Walmart-affiliated Murphy Oil, Valero, Alon and RaceWay charging between $2.41 and $2.45 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
GasBuddy released a report showing motorists have shelled out $1.11 billion per day on gasoline during the summer driving season, up from a decade low of $912 million per day during the summer of 2016.
But while gas prices have remained high, they also have remained consistent, according to the report. The 13-cent change between June 1 and Sept. 1 "represents the smallest difference between low and high since 2010."
GasBuddy's DeHaan said gas prices could start dropping steadily in two to three weeks as demand continues to fall and the petroleum companies switch from summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive because of additives that resist evaporation, to winter-blend product.
Gas prices have increased 20 to 48 cents during the past year, coinciding with OPEC's decision to cut oil production globally, DeHaan said.
"Those cuts, which remain in place, have continued to cut into global inventories," DeHaan said. "OPEC has slightly scaled back production cuts, but it's only a matter of cutting back on their cutbacks."