City of Waco budget officer Laura Chiota may have done a double take Wednesday when September sales tax numbers crossed her computer screen.
For years the city’s sales tax rebate from the Texas Comptroller’s Office has increased each September from the same month the previous year. September rebates in Waco increased steadily from $2.03 million in 2010 to $3.11 million in 2017.
But that trend expired this week, when Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent a $3.08 million check, slightly less than the $3.12 million rebate a year earlier.
Rebates received in September reflect sales in July that are reported to the state in August. For the calendar year Waco has re- ceived rebates totaling $29.5 million, 3.3 per- cent more than it collected during the first nine months of last year, Hegar reported.
More impressive is that Waco is ending the fiscal year with rebates totaling $39.1 million, well above the $35.6 million budgeted, Chiota said.
“We had sufficient confidence to add $1 million to our sales tax budget for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1,” she said.
Chiota dismissed any notion this month’s hiccup is cause for concern. November was the last time the city got a sales tax rebate lower than the same month a year earlier, she said. It suffered a $58,000 decline.
“Considering everything going on in Waco now, I am a little surprised” local commercial real estate agent Pat Farrar said of this month’s slip.
Farrar on Wednesday confirmed a transaction that could add to future sales taxes. He negotiated a lease with an Arkansas-based furniture chain, FFO Home, which will move into the former Hastings store at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive that closed in 2016.
Since September 2017, Waco has seen the arrival of retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods in Richland Mall, Hobbytown at Valley Mills and Waco drives, and the continued development of commercial space downtown. New restaurant openings include Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Table on Waco’s traffic circle, Walk On’s Bistreaux and Bar at Legends Crossing and Scotty’s Brewhouse in the former Twin Peaks building at Central Texas Marketplace.
Still, the sales tax rebate this month stubbed its toe.
“I can’t put my finger on exactly why that would have happened,” Chiota said.
The Comptroller’s Office may adjust the number if it determines sales were inadvertently credited to one city at the expense of another, she said.
Comptroller’s Office spokesman Kevin Lyons said he could find nothing to indicate Waco’s sales tax rebate fell because of an adjustment.
Also Wednesday, the city of Hewitt received a $193,731 rebate, 1.7 percent less than its $197,068 rebate in September last year.
The city is expecting a boost in sales tax revenue when a Cracker Barrel restaurant and retail strip open next to the Walmart at Sun Valley Boulevard and Interstate 35, City Manager Adam Miles said.
Statewide, Hegar sent rebates totaling $738.8 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, a 10.5 percent increase from September of last year, according to a press release.