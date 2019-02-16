Waco could see 22 new movie screens, a 16-lane upscale bowling center and an array of high-tech amusements arising on both sides of Interstate 35 near Loop 340 if two projects in the planning stage come to fruition.
The Waco City Council will consider a $5 million incentive package Tuesday requested by a group envisioning a first-run movie theater with at least eight screens and reclining theater seating, a high-tech bowling center and interactive amusements "such as arcade, virtual reality, laser tag or similar activities," the city's economic development office reported.
The venue would arise near North Interstate 35 and Loop 340, directly across the interstate from Central Texas Marketplace, and near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Legends Crossing, the development serving as home to Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Chuy's, a Tex-Mex restaurant, and Saltgrass Steak House, among others.
This news comes shortly after the Plano-based Cinemark chain announced it hopes to place an entertainment complex on acreage between New Road and Loop 340 along South Interstate 35 frontage. The theater would offer reserved seating in all auditoriums, luxury loungers with footrests and a lobby lounge to include alcohol service. It would anchor a mixed-use development called Cottonwood Creek Market that eventually would feature 285,000 square feet of retail, residential and restaurant components, according to Cinemark.
Cinemark has not returned calls seeking comment beyond its press release, which states the company hopes to complete the entertainment center by spring of next year.
Meanwhile, the development the council will address Tuesday would occupy 32 acres along the Interstate 35 North frontage road, right across the interstate from Central Texas Marketplace, the sprawling retail-and-restaurant venue featuring users including Kohl's, Cabela's and La Madeleine French Cafe and Bakery.
An estimated $25 million would be spent to create the new venue, according to the city council information packet prepared by city economic development director Melett Harrison. When completed, possibly by summer of 2020, it would generate $28 million in taxable annual sales, with the city receiving an estimated $420,000, or 1.5 percent, in sales tax rebates annually, according to the packet.
The Waco City Council will consider a proposal to split its annual take with the developers for 10 years, meaning the group would pocket about $2.14 million over the life of the contract. Waco would get an identical amount.
"We see it as a strategic opportunity to take a large tract of land that has infrastructure burdens and have the developer resolve them using a portion of the revenues they're going to generate off the site," Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said of the venture.
He said the approach does not necessarily represent a new standard for assisting would-be developers. Rather, he said, "a unique set of circumstances" prompted its placement on the agenda.
Bland Cromwell, who has been marketing the acreage for an investment group that includes residents of Waco and Dallas, said improvements to the 32-acre site represent a mere fraction of what the larger site could become.
"This is just phase one of a 352-acre development that would stretch along interstate frontage to that hard corner at I-35 and Loop 340," Cromwell said. "This is the gateway for that whole big tract. The buyers, whom I can't name at this time, have a vision, a master plan. We will have to let the market dictate exactly how it plays out. Things could change. It could all be retail, or it could be mixed use. We just don't know.
"The goal, if everything works out as planned, is to have the entertainment phase open before summer of next year."
He said conversations with the city have been ongoing, and he expects the development group to make a formal presentation that would include more specifics in the days or weeks after the city council's action.
Cromwell previously marketed the site on behalf of the Dallas-based Stainback Organization, which had an option on the land it would exercise if it made progress on creating a "lifestyle" center there that might include entertainment, fitness, restaurant and residential users.
Stainback is not involved in this project, Cromwell said.
The city's economic development office has suggested the council place several requirements on the developers to receive incentives. They include design and construction of the venue, completing the family fun center within two years, completing surrounding public improvements within two years, achieving the creation of a Planned Unit Development within eight months, and entering into a Master Development Agreement for the remaining 320 acres, according to the council's information sheet.
"Staff anticipates that additional incentive agreements on the remainder of the 320 acres will be sought as development occurs," Harrison wrote.
The city and developer reportedly are discussing creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone within an on-site Tax Increment Financing zone. This would allow a portion of new property tax revenue to be pumped back into the site to cover future public improvements.
If the TIF zone does not materialize, the staff said, it recommends the city give the developer property tax breaks in addition to sales tax incentives during the life of the contract. These breaks of up to 70 percent would apply only to improvements such as streets, drainage, water and sewer utilities, lighting and landscaping and their impact on appraised values.
City staff has suggested the council place a $5 million limit on the total incentive package, including breaks on sales and property taxes, though it expects infrastructure needs to cost less than that.
Cromwell in recent interviews with the Tribune-Herald has been complimentary of the site Cinemark has chosen, but has reserved judgment on its long-term viability. Asked Saturday if the Greater Waco market can absorb 22 new movie screens, Cromwell said, "I don't want to get into anything like that. A lot of good things are going on. That's all I can say."
Jason Kasal, a property manager and leasing agent affiliated with Central Texas Marketplace, said he is excited about what he is hearing.
"I think it's a great use and further increases the activity at this already strong intersection," Kasal wrote in an email response to questions. "They aren't a use we'd be able to accommodate as we are almost out of available space. … Our occupancy is at an all-time high."
The city council meeting will start at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Bosque Theater at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.