Waco police confirmed Thursday that a Waco Drive gas pump had been fitted with an illegal credit card skimmer and warned customers of the gas station to make sure they haven't been scammed.
Officers found the skimmer on a pump at the Alon gas station at 825 W. Waco Drive. Customers who have bought gas from the station since November should monitor their credit card statements and report any suspicious activity to their credit card company, said Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, Waco Police Department spokesman. They should report any thefts to the police department, he said.
Skimmers are placed on top of credit card readers to collect credit and debit card information and steal money.
Houston police in November arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars by placing skimmers on ATMs in Waco and Woodway. Bellmead police in August found a skimmer at Kay's Travel Center, 1520 S. Interstate 35 in Bellmead.