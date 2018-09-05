Hiring has started for the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Hewitt, and the Tennessee-based chain released details this week about the 10,000-square-foot store’s decor and Texas-themed interior touches.
The restaurant is expected to open in November, and a definite opening date will be announced about a month out, according to a press release. Cracker Barrel hopes to employ 180 full- and part-time staffers for the store going up adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter at Sun Valley Boulevard and the Interstate 35 frontage road, according to the press release.
The chain, whose presence was felt only in the South for decades, has spread to include more than 600 locations and has entered the California market. It has operated a store in Lacy Lakeview since the mid-1990s.
“We just started accepting applications this week for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side,” the company announced.
Anyone interested in jobs there can visit crackerbarrel.com/careers.
Cracker Barrel has browsing areas filled with games, greeting cards, candies, books and music from bluegrass, country and pop artists.
“We mock up the design of each new store’s decor at our decor warehouse, and always tailor a few of our walls to be reflective of the local community, including its history and heritage,” the press release states.
Cracker Barrel chooses decorative items from more than 90,000 pieces of Americana — originals, not replicas — it has in storage at its headquarters in Tennessee, according to the press release.
Items to have space in the Hewitt location include Texaco oil cans; Texas Moon and Double D packing labels from the Donna Citrus Association, a company that supplied southeastern Texas with fresh produce in the early 1900s; and a Safe Hits packing label advertising Texas vegetables from the Gulf Distributing Company. Similar prints were used on shipping crates throughout the early 1900s, until the company closed in the 1960s.
Other novelties planned for the Hewitt store and listed in the press release include:
- An original Sweetmex oranges label from the Chas. A. Rogers & Son shipping company. The produce reportedly was grown with such care that it became known as the “Pride of Mexico” in Weslaco, the Texas border town where the company was based.
- An ode to the agricultural industry, “with vintage fruit packing labels and hand tools, including a large plow.”
- Old West items including horse collars, a saddle and vintage portraits.
- Oil canisters and hand-drawn diagrams of refineries.
- A “recreational wall” with a bat, croquet set and a golf bag with clubs.
- An “industrial wall” with a General Electric calendar from 1940, a vintage blow torch and various hand tools.
- An education area with a typewriter from the 1920s and school memorabilia.
Waco real estate agent Randy Reid said he has filled a 7,000-square-foot commercial strip he placed on a 1-acre-tract near Cracker Barrel.
The Golden Chick restaurant chain, Cash Store, Great Clips, Ace Dental and Waco Nails have all signed leases, Reid said.
“I will turn the building over to tenants Sept. 15, giving them the opportunity to finish out their interior work in a timely fashion,” Reid said.
Meanwhile, local real estate agents Pat Farrar and Raynor Campbell continue to market a 35-acre site adjacent to Walmart, they said.
“We’ve had a couple of offers, but nothing is under contract. They are from developers, not necessarily users,” Farrar said. “We’re hopeful. The area is gaining momentum, with the arrival of Cracker Barrel and the strip that Randy Reid has developed. We’re seeing considerable interest.”