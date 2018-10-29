McLennan County businesses and property owners could soon get a hand in lowering their energy bills with loans they pay off along with their property tax bills.
County commissioners will vote Nov. 6 whether to adopt the state’s Property Assessed Clean Energy program, which helps property owners invest in long-term energy efficiency and water conservation improvements, said Charlene Heydinger, Texas PACE Authority president.
The program helps owners of commercial, industrial and multifamily residential properties get low-cost private loans to pay for the improvements with little or no upfront capital outlay, County Attorney Mike Dixon said.
Under the voluntary program, property owners agree to an assessment on their property to pay off the lender’s debt over time. Lenders will qualify the loan applicants based on financial ability, then contract with the county to collect the assessment, reducing the lender’s risk. However, the loans will not be considered a debt of the county and are not guaranteed by the county, Dixon said.
The annual cost savings from the improvements will exceed the annual assessment payments, county officials said.
County Judge Scott Felton said the improvements will generate positive cash flow for businesses.
“After the loan is paid, they have the efficiencies much longer than the term of the loan,” Felton said. “There’s a company that’s waiting for us to get this done so they can do it.”
The program, administered by the Texas PACE Authority, was created by the Texas Legislature but requires local approval for each county.
Counties that already participate include Bastrop, Brazos, El Paso, Hays, Jefferson and Tarrant.
Eligible improvements include upgrades to heating, chilling and lighting, as well as water conservation, high-efficiency irrigation equipment, wastewater recovery and reuse systems, heat recovery and steam traps.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said he was surprised to learn the county didn’t already have such a program.
“It’s a tool that’ll help a developer or somebody who’s looking to rehab a building or open up maybe a large manufacturing facility that’ll help their cost of capital come down,” Jones said.
Jones said the program poses no risk to the county and could help increase business recruitment to the area.