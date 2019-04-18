Country star Tim McGraw will make a rare one-night appearance in Waco on June 21 when he and co-author Jon Meacham bring their seven-city national book tour to Magnolia Market at the Silos.
The two come to promote their book “Songs Of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music that Made a Nation,” which describes the country’s history as contained and suggested by 166 songs.
The book pairs the Pulitzer Prize-winning Meacham, author of biographies of Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and George H.W. Bush, and his most recent “The Soul of America,” with the Grammy Award-winning McGraw, one of country music’s most successful performers. In a two-decade career, McGraw has tallied 16 No. 1 albums and 43 No. 1 radio singles, selling some 75 million records in the process.
“Songs Of America” features patriotic standbys including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle,” “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee,” “God Bless America,” “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “This Land is Your Land,” but does not stop there. The book also has Native American songs, African-American spirituals, civil rights and labor songs, folk songs and songs sampling jazz, pop, rock, rap and country. Composers and performers include Bob Dylan, the Dixie Chicks, Duke Ellington, James Brown, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Tom Petty, Alan Jackson, N.W.A. and Lee Greenwood.
Meacham and McGraw collaborated on the Random House book, which goes on sale June 11. Their tour starts June 20 and will feature a talk on the book and its creation with McGraw performing several of its songs. In addition to Waco, the national book tour will stop in New York; Washington, D.C.; Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at songsofamericabook.com.
Three ticket packages will be sold: $85 for general admission, $185 for a Songs Of America package and $260 for a Meet-and-Greet package. All tickets are standing-room-only and include a copy of the book.
The Songs of America package also includes priority entry, a tote bag, coaster set and commemorative bookmark. The Meet-and-Greet package adds a meet-and-greet session and personal photograph with McGraw and Meacham, plus a signed book.