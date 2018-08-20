Jim Holmes has become the third Waco City Council member affiliated with local banks, not a quorum but an asset when budget matters arise.
Holmes, 61, has been hired by First National Bank of Central Texas as a senior vice president, and will focus on commercial lending, said chairman Monte Hulse, who added Holmes will have an office at First National’s Waco location at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive. It has five locations in Central Texas.
“He is very active in the community, will represent us at various functions, and basically will become the face of the First National Bank of Central Texas,” said Hulse, adding Holmes is filling a newly created position.
Holmes for two decades served as director and executive vice president of FirstCity Commercial Corp., a global commercial real estate investment and services firm based in Waco. He helped establish the FirstCity international investment platform in Waco in 1991, assisted in taking the platform public in 1995, and served as its chief operations officer and corporate treasurer until 2015, according to an interview and online biographical information.
He served as director on the boards of more than 20 subsidiaries, including business lines in the U.S., France, Germany, Mexico and Chile.
Holmes has evaluated distressed assets all over the world, “but it is cool to get back into local banking, especially in a market this competitive. Waco has so many strong independent banks and a great banking community with people like Monte Hulse, David Lacy, Willard Still and Bill Nesbitt, to name a few.”
Holmes said his relationship with Hulse dates to their time together at MBank Waco in the 1980s. He left MBank in 1991 to join Jim Hawkins, founder of JHawk, which would become FirstCity Financial Corp.
“I think the presence (of bankers) lends to the strength of the whole council, with the number of business and economic decisions being made,” Holmes said. “We have such a strong council that I’m honored to be a part of.”
District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird is an investment portfolio manager at Community Bank & Trust. Mayor Kyle Deaver is an attorney, director of American Bank and co-owner of American Guaranty Title with his brother, John Deaver, according to information provided by the city of Waco.
“One of the things that attracted us to Jim when he appointed him to the council was his financial analysis ability. That was a real strength that we knew would serve us well,” said Deaver of Holmes, whom the council chose to succeed Deaver as District 5 representative in 2016.
Voters elected Holmes to the District 5 seat in 2017. The district includes portions of China Spring, West Waco and the Highway 84 corridor.
Holmes recently made headlines by traveling the Mississippi River on a jet ski, from St. Paul, Minnesota, to New Orleans, to raise $25,000 for a memorial honoring Waco’s own Doris Miller, a world War II hero.