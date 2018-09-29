The SpaceX rocket testing facility in McGregor extends into Coryell County, and leaders there recently signed off on a package of expansion incentives for the California-based company with designs on manned space flights and trips to Mars.
The 19-page development agreement good for 30 years states Coryell County would provide up to $15 million in grants to SpaceX if the company expands operations in Coryell County. SpaceX would be asked to maintain a payroll of about $2 million for employees now living in the county.
"The joke around here is that I've been spotted out there with a water hose, trying to get SpaceX to grow westward, toward us," said Jack Barcroft, a member of the Coryell County Economic Development board, which is working with county commissioners on the development incentives.
Commissioners and other community leaders have reason to believe SpaceX is considering expanding into Coryell County, and SpaceX approached the county about drafting an agreement, Barcroft said.
But SpaceX has not made any public expansion plans for the facility.
"We are not announcing a physical expansion at this time," a company representative wrote in an email response to questions.
As SpaceX has continued hauling supplies to the the International Space Station for NASA, launching satellites into orbit for private companies and making grand plans for future endeavors, its testing facility in McGregor, and partly Coryell County, has expanded to more than 500 employees.
McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans said he is aware of his neighbor's aggressive stance on courting SpaceX.
"They are trying to add taxable value within Coryell County, and you can't blame them for that," Evans said.
About 300 of the 4,300 acres SpaceX leases from McGregor lies in Coryell County, he said. The SpaceX site makes up almost half the 9,600-acre industrial park McGregor created on land it was given by the U.S. Navy, which for years operated the Navy Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant there.
Once home to the Bluebonnet Ordnance Plant and later the Rocketdyne Solid Propulsion Operations center, the site was cleaned of hazardous wastes and chemicals before the Navy transferred title to McGregor in phases, with a ceremony marking the occasion in 2006.
"A piece on the western edge is under our control but actually in Coryell County," Evans said. "SpaceX has built over there a couple of rocket-launching pads and two or three hangars. In fact, construction of some kind has been going on at SpaceX ever since I got here seven years ago."
In McLennan County, SpaceX paid almost three quarters of a million dollars in property taxes last year, with $138,567 going to the county, $41,229 to McLennan Community College, $364,727 to the McGregor Independent School District and $198,536 to the city of McGregor, according to the county tax office.
In Coryell County, SpaceX paid $103,536 in taxes, including $32,718 to the county, $70,200 to the Oglesby school district, and $630 to the Middle Trinity Groundwater District, tax assessor-collector Justin Carothers said.
Its testing site in McGregor is valued at $26 million by the McLennan County Appraisal District, making it the second-largest taxpayer in McGregor ISD, behind only the Ferguson Enterprise distribution center. SpaceX pays McGregor more than $500,000 annually to lease acreage.
Precinct 3 Coryell County Commissioner Don Jones said commissioners unanimously backed the agreement with SpaceX.
"They have one of those rocket-testing pads in Coryell County, as well as some acreage, and I understand our economic development people have been talking with them for quite some time," Jones said. "I live about 10 miles from the site, as the crow flies, and I surely know when testing is going on. It's loud, and I can see the red glow, though my house doesn't vibrate."
The agreement between SpaceX and Coryell County states, in part:
- Obligations to make grant payments to SpaceX will end Jan. 31, 2048, regardless of when payments start.
- If SpaceX does not start construction on new facilities or test pads within five years of the effective date, the county can terminate the agreement.
- SpaceX will never receive more than 15 years' worth of grant payments.
- SpaceX may qualify for grants ranging from 40 to 80 percent of the increased taxable value of its presence in the county, up to $15 million.