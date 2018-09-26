Building blocks disguised as 4-ton cargo containers that can withstand hurricane-force winds soon will begin arriving in downtown Waco, where crews will stack the massive pieces of steel to build The Containery, a mixed-use venue for boutiques, a chocolate shop, lodging and patio dining.
It represents a $4 million investment by Bill Wetterman Jr., a Waco native now living in Austin, who said the design, engineering and permitting process has drawn to a close. Crews continue to install structural steel for concrete that will fortify a basement discovered during site preparation.
Wetterman’s research shows the building at 319. S. Fourth St. once housed a cooler operated by the Swift & Armour Meat Co. It survived the deadly tornado of 1953, but fell victim to Urban Renewal in 1972, “as did dozens of other buildings downtown, which is a real shame,” he said Tuesday. Wetterman will make use of an existing red-brick building next door to help create The Containery.
He said he hopes to make space available to tenants for finish-out in spring 2019, adding, “Some have had to be very patient,” considering Wetterman and Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime announced the project more than a year ago and have been marketing the space since.
“All of this is packed into a half-acre, so it’s pretty dense,” said Wetterman. “We’re talking about a project three container-levels tall next to the existing building, on which we will place two levels of containers, plus a bridgeway linking the features and providing access to the main elevator.”
Wetterman said containers vary in price, depending on sales volume. They typically run 8-by-8-by-40 feet in size, though Wetterman struck a deal on “high cubes,” with ceilings more than 9-feet high, he said. A single heavy-duty container designed to withstand hurricane-force winds at sea could sell for $3,000, said Wetterman, who paid less because he bought nearly 60.
Glime, speaking by phone, said he took the property off the market when commitments reached 70 percent of available space.
“We lost a number of tenants due to timing delays, and we’re about to put the property back on the market,” said Glime. “Obviously this is a relatively new type of construction, at least new to Waco, though there have been other such developments in Texas. Mr. Wetterman had to work through issues.”
Wetterman has employed the services of TK Consulting Engineers and David Bessent Architects, both of Austin, to assist with making The Containery a reality. He said he also visited The Boxyard, a downtown retail, restaurant and live-event center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, formed of shipping containers.
“Yes, it certainly did,” said Bessent, speaking by phone, responding to whether The Containery proved challenging.
“I’m getting a few containers from Dallas, but most from the Port of Houston,” said Wetterman. “These are actual cargo boxes that have been around the world. I use brokers to help track them down. There are examples of containers being used around the country and around the world. True, they are a novelty, but they also are the most efficient and cost-effective way to create some affordable spaces. It’s hard to lease just 320 to 640 square feet of storefront, but containers can make that possible.”
Containers, he said, can be made virtually weatherproof, insulated and air-conditioned, with individual segments served by electrical panels.
“The retailing arena is facing many demands and challenges from Amazon, the internet and how millennials shop,” he said. “What they want is to create an environment that is ‘internet proof,’ and that may include entertainment. If you want a 320-square-foot shop to sell T-shirts, you can literally bring in your fixtures and furniture and create a pop-up shop for not a lot of money per month, something impossible to duplicate in most normal space.”
Visiting with storefront owners at The Boxyard, he said, “I was told by several they make enough in one weekend to pay their monthly lease.”
Glime said he has maintained commitments from a chocolate shop, an ice cream emporium, “several boutiques, including two jewelry stores,” a hair salon, a woodworking retailer, “and an individual who sells alcoholic-beverage popsicles.” Meanwhile, Wetterman said The Containery will offer 2,500-square-feet of event space, as well as eight upscale hotel rooms, possibly for use by guests attending functions in the guest area.
“We’re working on some adjacent parking opportunities,” said Wetterman, 58, who said he has been involved in development projects in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and in Seattle and Tacoma, Washington. He said he built CenterPoint shopping center on West Waco Drive, adjacent to the former Toys R Us building, and developed the historic Behrens Drug building into Behrens Lofts. He began eyeing downtown Waco as early as the 1980s, he said.
“I put several buildings under contract, including the Imperial Woodworks building that burned, but turns out I was 20 years ahead of the curve,” he said. “Now downtown is getting long-deserved attention.”
Eric Thomas, a superintendent with Mitchell Construction, said he’s looking forward to the containers’ arrival, and the interest they will generate.
“We’re expecting the delivery of 59 containers, and they should begin dropping them off in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “They will arrive on trucks, and (Wetterman) has made arrangements to have a crane available.”
The Tax Increment Financing Zone Board has allocated $488,078 for streetscape and facade improvements related to The Containery.