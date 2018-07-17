“Congratulations! You can get your student loans forgiven — it’s quick and easy!” If you think this sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Student loan debt affects more than 42 million Americans, with outstanding balances of more than $1.4 trillion. Considering my daughter is enrolled at Baylor University this fall, the topic hits home particularly hard. (But what do I have to worry about? There are only four brothers yet to come!)
Recently, the Federal Trade Commission has reached two multimillion dollar settlements with a student debt relief company and a law firm. Under the settlement, the student debt relief company, Strategic Student Solutions, will pay $17.7 million; the law firm, Bloom Law Group PC in California, will pay $9.1 million. This is part of its “Operation Game of Loans,” a nationwide initiative to crackdown on deceptive student loan practices. Both have an “F” rating with the BBB.
This company and firm allegedly preyed on consumers with student loan debt by falsely promising to lower their payments through enrollment in student loan forgiveness or other programs. They also falsely promised to apply monthly payments to consumers’ student loans and to improve credit scores. Consumers were told that all they had to do is pay a small fee, so they can negotiate with the lender on your behalf. In another version, scammers claim they can save you money by consolidating your loans if you pay a minimal fee.
The FTC and BBB offer these tips to protect yourself from these scammers:
- Never pay up-front fees. Real lenders will take a percentage once their service is complete and will
- never demand a fee up front.
- Only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness. Before they know your situation, scammers might say they can quickly get rid of your loans through a loan forgiveness program. But they can’t.
- A Department of Education seal doesn’t mean it’s legit. Scammers use official-looking names and logos and say they have special access to certain federal programs. They don’t.
- Don’t share your Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID with anyone. Scammers could use it to take control of your personal financial aid information on U.S. Department of Education websites.
Consumers can apply for loan deferments, forbearance, repayment and forgiveness or discharge programs directly through the U.S. Department of Education or their loan servicer at no cost, and do not require a third party. For federal student loan repayment options, visit studentaid.gov/repay. Student loans can be forgiven only under specific circumstances, so contact your lender directly to see if any options are available to you.
If you feel you have been a victim of a student loan scam, you can report it at bbb.org/scamtracker.