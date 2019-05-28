An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that fraudulent consumer goods are ubiquitous, difficult to tell apart from the legitimate products they are counterfeiting, and stem from a large network of organized criminals and credit card processing mechanisms that are willing to support them.
Research shows that eight in 10 Americans shop online, and the dominance of online retail means nearly anything can be bought online, sometimes at discounts that seem too good to be true. However, nearly anything available online can be counterfeited, and research also shows that one in four people have bought something online that turned out to be counterfeit.
BBB’s report finds that any shippable item with a reputation for quality and sizable markup is a candidate for counterfeiting. While counterfeit goods often are reputed to be deeply discounted, in reality, counterfeit sellers regularly use selling prices that are close to the price of the real product, so the prices offered are no longer a signal that the product is counterfeit.
The cost of counterfeiting affects not only consumers who lose money , but also the broader economy. BBB’s report finds that counterfeiting and intellectual property piracy costs the U.S. economy $200 billion to $250 billion and 750,000 jobs annually.
In the last three years, BBB has received more than 2,000 complaints and more than 500 Scam Tracker reports from people who have shopped for goods online and received counterfeits instead of what they ordered. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3, processed 2,249 complaints about counterfeit goods (including pirated goods) in 2018, while the Federal Trade Commission processed 552 complaints representing a total financial loss of more than $752,000. That being said, many victims do not file complaints, making it difficult to get a firm grasp on how often people pay for goods that are counterfeit or not as advertised.
According to BBB’s report, 88% of counterfeit goods come from China and Hong Kong, with smuggling and online sale via fraudulent websites widely thought to be coordinated by international organized crime groups. Customs agents seized $1.2 billion in counterfeit shipments in fiscal 2017, the most current year for which data is available; however, shipping and smuggling methods vary widely, creating major headaches for customs officials. Inasmuch as counterfeit goods are almost always paid for with a credit card, the fraudulent websites that process these sales make extensive use of the credit card and banking system, with a small number of Chinese banks and an extensive network of intermediary payment processors responsible for the vast majority of processing for these purchases.
What to do if you believe you have unwittingly purchased counterfeit goods:
Ask for a refund. Victims who don’t receive anything when buying online with their credit card, or who receive goods that are counterfeit or not as described, should call the customer service number on the back of their card and request a refund. The report goes into great detail about the process of obtaining a refund and remedies available .
Report counterfeit goods. Contact one or more of :
Better Business Bureau: Victims can file complaints at bbb.org about online sellers. BBB tries to resolve complaints and may help in getting a refund. There is no cost for this service. BBB also looks for and reports patterns of complaints. Consumers can report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
Online markets: Victims can complain directly to eBay, Amazon, Facebook and Instagram or other online marketplaces.
Internet Fraud Complaint Center (IC3): The FBI takes complaints about counterfeit goods.
Federal Trade Commission: You can complain to the FTC by calling 877-FTC-Help.