Three companies submitted bids to the city of Waco to host a bike-share program slated for the downtown area.
Zagster Inc., Veoride and Gotcha Bike LLC are vying to provide the service, city purchasing agent Tim Cubos said. The deadline to submit an application was 2 p.m. Friday.
A working group studying the issue, encouraged by the downtown Public Improvement District, has recommended a hybrid model for a bike share program, a system somewhere between bikes only available at designated docks sitting on sidewalks and a “dockless” model.
The Waco City Council has approved an ordinance clearing the path for such a program to operate.
“The bike-share working group’s position is that this is an important program that needs to be done right,” said Jeffrey Vitarius, director of finance and operations for City Center Waco, a planning nonprofit established by the city.