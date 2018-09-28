Waco craftsman Clint Harp’s new book “Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story” suggests more than a few woodworking metaphors.
It took three years from concept to completion, with plenty of editorial sanding and polishing. It shows the grain of Harp’s personality. And the story it tells is of a life — actually, two when Harp’s wife Kelly is included — with a flexible wood-like resilience that rebounded after multiple failures.
Harp, Waco woodworker, cable television personality and co-owner with Kelly Harp of Harp Design Co., packed all of that in his memoir “Handcrafted,” released this month by Touchstone, an imprint of book publisher Simon & Schuster — the same publisher of Reese Witherspoon’s “Whiskey in a Teacup.” Witherspoon was at Magnolia Market at the Silos on Thursday night to promote her book.
“Handcrafted” is the completion of a longtime dream for Clint Harp, who with his wife came to national attention through his appearances on the HGTV home renovation series “Fixer Upper” that made stars of its Waco couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Harp will sign copies of his new book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, then at a 5 p.m. appearance at the Baylor Bookstore.
His book traces a childhood of tight budgets and many houses between Atlanta and Asheville, North Carolina, for the Georgia-born Harp, following the divorce of his parents when he was 3 and his sister Bonnie was 6.
His grandparents played key roles in his upbringing, particularly his maternal grandfather, Vernon Martin, who introduced him to a love of building and working with wood as well as life lessons in hard work, doing things the right way and helping others.
Harp’s Christian faith and a vague desire to pursue music brought him to Waco and Baylor University, where he met and later married Kelly. Life after their Baylor degrees would prove a roller-coaster with failed efforts at youth ministry in Florida and church planting in Paris, France; somewhat successful but unhappy jobs in mortgage licensing and medical equipment sales; homes in Dallas and Houston before settling in Waco; household budgets often hanging by a thread; three children; and through it all, a nagging desire to craft wood for a living.
Following that desire in Waco was a major risk, but one that a chance meeting with Waco home renovator Chip Gaines at a gas pump would turn around. That led to a friendship between the Harps and Gaineses, which, in turn, led to appearances on “Fixer Upper” that would help draw customers to the Harps’ handmade furniture and home goods business.
The takeaway from “Handcrafted” story? Don’t let failure stop or define you.
“Being successful is realizing we’re more important than what the world tells us about ourselves,” Harp said. “It’s getting closer to the truest person that I can be. The real success is me being me. ‘Me being me’ gives something to the world that no one else can give.”
Harp wrote much of “Handcrafted” in his spare time at Baylor’s Armstrong-Browning Library, a quiet place that forced his energetic personality to calm down and focus. Revisiting his past brought back some uncomfortable memories.
“You reconnect with emotions and feelings you had years ago,” he said. “There were times where I was sitting there in the library with tears in my eyes.”
While Clint Harp did the brunt of the book’s work, insisting on writing with a coach rather than farming the project out to a ghost writer, Kelly Harp helped as well, with the collaboration showing their complementary personalities.
“I’m more of a reader. He gets excited and jumps in. I knew more (about book projects) and how hard the journey can be,” Kelly Harp said in a recent joint interview. “I love autobiographies and memoirs … as long as they’re really honest. He really did it, but I held his feet to the fire.”
She said she has no immediate plans to take on a book of her own.
“After watching him do it? oh my gosh,” Kelly Harp said. “If I find something really important (to write about), maybe.”
“I can say she’d be really great at it,” Clint Harp chimed in.
The release of “Handcrafted” comes after the Harps’ venture into cable television, their series “Wood Work” on the DIY Network. One of their “Wood Work” episodes was recently broadcast on HGTV, and the Harps are trying to keep calm at the prospect of having the cable home of “Fixer Upper” pick up the series.
“It’s a great opportunity, but we still don’t know,” Clint Harp said. “Until you have a yes, you don’t have a yes.”