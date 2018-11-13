Supporters say a two-way Washington Avenue would make downtown easier to navigate and friendlier to retail and restaurant development, but concerns remain for at least one property owner about potential bottlenecks when looming interstate construction changes drivers’ chosen cross-town routes.
The city likely will convert Washington Avenue, from North Fifth Street to North 18th Street, to two-way traffic starting next year, city capital improvement manager Jim Reed said. Washington is already two-way east of Fifth Street and west of 18th Street. Details of the project, estimated to cost less than $1 million, will be clearer by the spring, and residents should expect the changes around late summer. The conversion will be funded by the city street management program.
“Washington is just at that point that something has to be done,” Reed said.
The conversion will benefit downtown, said District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who represents residents in the area and attended a public meeting on the project Tuesday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library.
“I think that there’s a lot of information that we still need to review, but there’s a lot of research that shows that retail and restaurants are more successful on two-way streets,” Meek said. “A lot of other downtowns have had great success through conversion of two-way streets, and I believe it’s something that we should really give a hard look at.
“Many of the retailers that are located on these streets believe that this is the right move, and I think that that should be given some credibility, given the research.”
3 options
City officials presented three options Tuesday for the look of Washington Avenue. The first would include one lane in each direction, a center turn lane and parallel parking on both sides.
The second would include one lane going south, two lanes going north, a center turn lane and parallel parking on one side. The third would include one lane in each direction, parking on both sides and two bike lanes on one side of the street. A four-foot buffer would separate car lanes from bike lanes.
David Lacy, a downtown office landlord and banker, said officials should be cautious before committing to any conversion plan. He said the impending expansion of Interstate 35 will drastically alter the look of Waco and the way drivers navigate McLennan County. He expects residents of Hewitt, Woodway and Lorena to use downtown streets far more often while Interstate 35 is under construction, Lacy said. The interstate project could take five to 10 years.
“The wonderful things that happened to Salado and Temple are coming our way,” Lacy said. “So I want to be prepared for that eventuality. That is not negotiable. That is going to happen. Is now a really good time to do this?”
Local real estate agent Jim Peevey also said the interstate work would alter traffic flow in the city. However, he supports the conversion of Washington Avenue into a two-way street as Waco experiences “once-in-a-lifetime” levels of growth, Peevey said.
He said conversion would benefit retailers and make traversing the downtown area less stressful for locals and tourists alike.
“My kids got their license, they came downtown, they got lost,” Peevey said. “It’s hard to get around unless you know what to do.”