After promising to match last-minute donations, Chip Gaines and celebrity friends including Jennifer Lopez and Kacey Musgraves managed to help raise almost $1.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Gaines vowed to match any donations made in his #ChipInChallenge between about 3 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, the deadline for the challenge, he posted on Instagram. The initial goal was $500,000.
The Magnolia moguls raised $1.5 million, far surpassing that goal, according to the Magnolia website.
Y’all really stepped up to the #ChipInChallenge and together we raised over $2 million for the fight against cancer! We go to @StJude next week and can’t wait to see the precious kids and present them with a check for $1.49 million from all of you. On top of that, $512,000 is going to our dear friend Gabe’s foundation, @bravelikegabe. She will forever inspire us to be brave. ❤️ Thank you ALL for chipping in with us! #NotTodayCancer
Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to present that money to St. Jude on June 19, as well as a playhouse for children undergoing treatment — the result of a challenge between Chip and Dude Dad, a Los Angeles-based actor and comedian.
The "Fixer Upper" couple wanted to raise more than $230,000, the amount the they helped raise in 2017 for the children's cancer and childhood disease research hospital, Gaines tweeted. He agreed to have his head shaved on-site if friends and fans helped him raise $25,000 in under a week, and they exceeded his expectations.
More than 10 years ago, my friend @gigrunewald was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer. I understand that Gabe is not a patient at @StJude, but right now, she is fighting for her life. Cancer is ugly and it is mean and it doesn’t fight fair. This has gotten extremely personal.. so here’s what I’m going to do about it: I want us to hit that $500K mark by midnight tonight. So I will be personally matching all #ChipInChallenge donations made between now and midnight. ON TOP OF THAT, I'll also be matching that amount in the form of a donation to the #BraveLikeGabe Foundation, in Gabe's honor. That is 3x the power of your generosity in the fight against cancer.. and all YOU need to do is donate whatever you can to the #ChipInChallenge (link in bio) between now and midnight CT. I’ll take care of the rest. Together, we’re going to fight for those who are fighting for just one more day. This is for those precious kids at St. Jude.. we are pulling for you! And to my beautiful friend Gabe.. we love you and we are here for you every step of the way.
The #ChipInChallenge was between Chip Gaines and his friends to see who could raise the most money for St. Jude, including Alex Rodriguez, Drew Barrymore, Kacey Musgraves, Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Daigle and Taylor Calmus, AKA Dude Dad.