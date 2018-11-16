Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson was named Public Servant of the Year by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce during its awards banquet Thursday evening, while McLennan Community College was named corporate partner of the year, chamber President Laveda Brown said.
Almost 250 people attended the ceremony held at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, where Waco Councilwoman Andrea Barefield delivered the address. The banquet also raised money for initiatives including Esther’s Closet and the Texas Minority Business Opportunity Success Series, or BOSS, Conference, Brown said.
The chamber is also working with the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to present a “Building Wealth” and “Money Smart” communitywide workshop on Feb. 13 at the Doris Miller Family YMCA in Waco.
Brown said the chamber is enjoying a record year in terms of consulting with prospective business owners and has grown to 200 members. It has a three-person staff that provides resources for people who want to start or improve a business, take advantage of networking opportunities or get involved in government contracting.
“We are seeing more business opportunities as economic development projects are planned for Elm Avenue,” Brown said.
The chamber hopes to ensure East Waco residents have an opportunity to get involved and share in the benefits as more development comes to the corridor.
She said the chamber, facing more challenges and increased demand for services, needs more space than the 1,300 square feet it leases at the former Quinn College campus on Elm Avenue and will need to consider a fundraising campaign for a new home.
“We moved here three years ago and outgrew it in six months,” Brown said. “With a staff this small, three including myself, the first thing we teach is organization and time management, this at a time when we’re seeing more requests for service. We try to help those in the community help themselves.”
Others honored at Thursday’s banquet include:
- Ashley Royal, owner of FootPrintz Dance Company, Business of the Year
- Kay Bell, Citizen of the Year
- Cuevas Peacock, Rising Star
- Chris King, Outstanding Board Member
- Bolanle Owomoyela, Volunteer of the Year.