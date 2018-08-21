A Lorena woman who injured her eye while trying out a crossbow at Cabela's has filed a lawsuit against the Waco outdoors store.
Tonya Kuykendall is seeking from $100,000 to $200,000 in her lawsuit, filed recently in Waco's 74th State District Court.
A spokesman for Cabela's and its parent company, Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Missouri, did not return phone messages Tuesday seeking comment on the lawsuit. Store managers in Waco deferred comment to corporate offices.
The lawsuit claims Kuykendall was at Cabela's, 2700 Marketplace Drive, in September 2016 and asked to try out a crossbow with a scope.
Kuykendall told the employee, called "Austin" in the lawsuit, that she had never shot a crossbow.
"In the range, as Ms. Kuykendall shot the bow for the first time, the bow recoiled and the equipped scope hit her left eye, causing her to scream in pain," according to the lawsuit. "In response to Ms. Kuykendall's screams, 'Austin' began to laugh and asked if Ms. Kuykendall would like to shoot the bow again."
The suit alleges the Cabela's employee never warned Kuykendall the crossbow would recoil, never told her to move her eye from the scope before firing and never checked with her to see if she was injured or needed help.
Kuykendall "sustained significant injuries," including pain in her left eye, headache, nausea, blurry vision, bruising, a concussion, a black eye and a knot on her left eye socket, according to the lawsuit.
She underwent emergency treatment, including a head CT, a brain MRI, numerous office visits and a neurological evaluation, the suit states.
The lawsuit claims Cabela's and its employee were negligent by failing to properly supervise the use of the crossbow, failing to render aid after Kuykendall was injured, failing to warn her of the potential danger of shooting the bow with a scope and failing to properly report the incident.