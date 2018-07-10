Brothers Justin and Caleb Duty, whose parents have operated Poppa Rollo's Pizza in Waco since 1969, will open a pizzeria downtown.
They have started work on 900 Degrees Wood Fire Pizzeria, occupying about 2,000 square feet in a development by Shane Turner and Todd Behringer at University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue that also includes Bicycle World and Honky Tonk Kid BBQ.
The new restaurant will be a brick-and-mortar extension of the 900 Degrees food trailer Justin Duty placed at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the tourist magnet at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue that attracts 20,000 to 30,000 visitors weekly.
"It will face a hotel site right across University Parks Drive, a prime spot," Justin Duty said.
The 35-year-old grew up busing tables at Poppa Rollo's and pumping the quarters he earned into games located throughout the restaurant.
After graduating from Tarleton State University, he managed the family business his parents, Mary and Roland, founded. In 2014, Justin Duty opened his own Poppa Rollo's in Westrock Centre on Hewitt Drive. In that same shopping center, he renamed a former yogurt shop Rollo's Rolled Ice Cream.
He also jumped at the chance to expand the Hewitt Poppa Rollo's when lease space became available next door.
"This will give me a total of about 7,000 square feet, and I probably can squeeze another 70 seats in there," Justin Duty said. "I would estimate we get about 4,500 customers through the door each week. There was some concern we might siphon customers away from our original location, but the numbers do not show that to be the case. Business there has remained steady.
"You have to keep in mind, the Valley Mills Drive location pulls from a population pool of 100,000 people, and it has a loyal following. Meanwhile, we are pulling from Hewitt, Robinson and Lorena."
He said the food trailer's performance has been stunning.
"We use a wood-fired brick oven to create a 900-degree heating surface, and a pizza can be prepared in 90 seconds," he said. "It has become a testing ground for what we plan to do in our permanent location."
The food trailer will remain open after the brick-and-mortar site is up and running, probably in about 90 days, after a crew completes finish-out work, he said.
"It makes no sense to close our Silos location," Justin Duty said. "Our credit card data shows that well over 90 percent of our customers there are first-time customers, meaning we are getting traffic moving through town, not necessarily regulars. We think the permanent location will prove attractive to those who may work, live or regularly shop in or near downtown."
Justin said he and his brother, Caleb, are pretty good with their hands and adept at building things, so they assembled the food trailer and customized it starting from an axle, shell and brick oven they bought.
"We spent about $30,000, not counting all our labor," Justin Duty said. "A similar trailer delivered to our door probably would cost $80,000."
Caleb Duty also has been involved in the family business, but probably is best known locally for his support of veterans' causes. He served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Marines and organized the Moonlight Music Festival in Meridian after his return home.
Waco businessman Trent Weaver, who owns property at University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue and leases space to Fuzzy's Taco Shop, said he is pleased to see more restaurants crowding into the neighborhood.
"The theme downtown has been live, work and play, and I think University Parks Drive is primed to really take off," Weaver said. "Restaurants are like car dealerships. They like being next to each other for a reason. Someone can park and walk to all of them in a square-block area."
He is still negotiating on 24,000 square feet of space he has available, including the former Bicycle World location that became vacant in May when Behringer, the owner, moved the shop to his own newly completed building across Mary Avenue.
"I can see two or three total tenants going in there," Weaver said. "We're right across the street from the Convention Center and the Waco Hilton, which are seemingly always full. Several food trucks operate at Franklin Avenue and University Parks. I can see development lasting another three to 10 years."