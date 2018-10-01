Two Texas-based titans of the healthcare industry, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White and Houston-based Memorial Hermann, have signed a letter of intent to merge, a move that reportedly will create a new name but not drastically alter services provided at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.
“This is about two mission-driven organizations — both committed to making safe, high-quality healthcare more convenient and affordable — building something transformative together,” said Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health, quoted in a news release Monday.
Baylor Scott & White employs about 2,000 people locally, at the hospital located at Interstate 35 and West Loop 340 and dozens of clinics scattered around Greater Waco, including a new 10,000-square-foot facility near the Bagby Avenue entrance to Central Texas Marketplace.
“Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to make care more consumer centric; grow our capabilities to mange the health of populations; and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve in the state,” said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO at Memorial Hermann. He added that the combined companies “have a unique opportunity to reinvent healthcare and make a profound difference in the lives of millions of Texans.”
Together, the two systems include 68 hospital campuses, more than 1,300 health-care delivery sites, nearly 14,000 employees, independent and academic physicians, and two health plans, according to a news release.
They treat nearly 10 million patients annually, the release added.
“This proposed combination only deepens our commitment to all the communities we serve, including Waco,” said Glenn Robinson, president and CEO of Baylor Scott & White Waco, in a prepared statement. He reportedly was traveling Monday and could not be reached for additional comment.
“Nothing changes today for any of our employees, physicians and patients,” Robinson said, adding the regulatory review process now begins.
Officials expect the deal to close in 2019, according to a release.
Jessica M. Attas, vice president for public policy at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, released a statement to the Tribune-Herald.
“Baylor Scott & White has long been one of our largest are employers, and a valued an integral part of addressing community health needs,” she said. “The current healthcare climate for providers and systems is increasingly complex, and the merger was surely an internal business decision that will hopefully ease some aspects of that while also hopefully enhancing care.”
She referred comment on long-term impact to Baylor Scott & White leadership.
Memorial Hermann has served Greater Houston for more than 110 years, and currently has 6,400 affiliated physicians and employees at 300 locations, according to a news release. Scott & White, meanwhile, operates 49 hospitals and 1,000 health-care “access points.”
The proposed combined system will have a new name before the deal closes, according to Scott & White spokeswoman Julie Smith. Executive and support staffers will be based in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Temple.
Baylor Scott & White CEO Jim Hinton will serve as CEO of the combined system, and will be joined in the office of the CEO by Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann, and Pete McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White Health. McKnight, with Baylor Scott & White, will serve as first chair of the board, whose representation will be divided equally.
Baylor Scott & White recently announced it was building a 600,000-square-foot, $70 million administrative complex in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas, with 300,000 square feet devoted to office space and a parking garage.
The construction will merge Scott & White’s five North Texas offices under one roof, according to an article in the Dallas Morning News.