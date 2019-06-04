Balcones Distilling, which has become a major downtown tourist attraction, will use a $300,000 local economic development grant to upgrade its tasting room and set up a small in-house brewery to slake its visitors’ thirst.
McLennan County commissioners on Tuesday released their $150,000 half of the incentive package from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp., a package the city and county approved in 2015 when the company was finishing its new $20 million distillery. The incentives were contingent on the distillery meeting employment and investment benchmarks.
The distillery at the old Texas Fireproof Storage building at 225 S. 11th St, has become a regular stop on the downtown “Silo District” trolley route. About 700 people weekly take tours or visit the tasting room or gift shop, said Casey Hooper, who oversees marketing and local events, in an email message.
The tasting room was designed for sampling whiskey “neat,” but the demand has grown for cocktails and mixed drinks and more room is needed for supplies and seating.
Balcones officials hope to start working on the brewery in July and have beer available by November. Balcones production manager Thomas Mote said the beer will be available only in draft form for guests at the property and will not be marketed in stores.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to release the incentive money, and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the distillery had surpassed everyone’s expectations.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Balcones exceeded its obligations to the county. According to figures she provided the Tribune-Herald, Balcones was supposed to retain 13 jobs while creating 12 new positions. Instead it added 15 positions, and now operates with 28 employees, Collins said.
The staff at Balcones makes $45,843 a year on average, though the county had set $35,923 as the standard. At least 80 percent of new hires had to live within McLennan County, while 40 percent had to reside in Waco. Actual percentages stand at 100 and 82 percent, respectively, Collins said.
Real property improvements, meanwhile, had to total $12.5 million.
“It really is a significant operation, and quite a community draw, if you’ve noticed the lines outside,” Felton said of Balcones. “Just consider the money they’ve spent, bringing vats in from Scotland, for example. Tate Christensen and Barsh Construction did a great job on that building.”
New meeting room
Commissioners Tuesday met for the first time in the newly remodeled commissioners courtroom. A proclamation was read to mark the occasion. County workers spent three weeks removing wood paneling and worn flooring while installing new LED lighting and power systems to accommodate new audio and video technology.
Commissioners allocated $65,000 toward the project, and probably saved $20,000 to $25,000 by letting in-house staffers do the work instead of soliciting bids, facilities director T.J. Jackson said in a phone interview.
Felton said the upgrade gives the courtroom a modern feel while preserving historic context. An example is the ceiling tile with an antique look.
“On the technology side, the place has good acoustics,” Felton said. “The square light panels are the bulbs themselves. There are no bulbs behind the panels. The ClickShare system means almost any laptop can be hooked up to make presentations. And commissioners have a flat-screen TV directly in front of them to watch those presentations. They don’t have to turn around and look at the screen behind them. They can make eye contact with the presenter. That worked really well today, very comfortable.”
Extraco project, more
Commissioners also received updates on the $35 million upgrade to the Extraco Events Center complex at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard.
They approved a recommendation by John W. Erwin General Contractor that Barnett Contracting, of Waco, be awarded the contract for site work and utility installation for Phase 1 at a cost of $2.8 million, including contingency fees.
Also Tuesday, commissioners agreed to transfer $5,000 to a courthouse security fund to help cover the cost of 16 new Tasers.