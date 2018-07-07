Waco's Balcones Distilling has received hundreds of awards and accolades for its whiskey-making prowess, but arguably its biggest honor is receiving an invitation to join Texas Live!, a $250 million entertainment and dining venue planned next to the Texas Rangers' new baseball stadium in Arlington.
"They did approach us, and we're very excited about the opportunity," said Thomas Mote, who oversees production at Balcones.
Balcones, now 10 years old and having pumped millions of dollars into converting the old Texas Fireproof Storage warehouse on South 11th Street into a gleaming distillery, gift shop and tasting room, has been named the venue's "official Texas whiskey provider," according to a news release.
The many bars inside Texas Live! will serve Balcones' products to patrons 21 and older, and Balcones itself will have an outdoor bar at the Arlington Backyard, a concept on the second-floor of Texas Live! Grand opening for the attraction is Aug. 9-12, said Balcones spokeswoman Casey Hooper.
Texas Live! will operate within a drag bunt's distance from the Texas Rangers' new digs, a $1.1 billion baseball stadium with a retractable roof to protect fans from the scorching Texas sun. It should open for play in 2020, when the team will leave nearby Globe Life Park, team and Arlington officials say.
As part of a $4 billion investment in the Arlington Entertainment District, community leaders will pursue new uses for the park.
"To be located between the Rangers' new stadium and where the Dallas Cowboys play, AT&T Stadium, that's hard to beat," said Mote.
Texas Live! will have no shortage of luminaries to attract crowds and potential exposure for Balcones Distilling, which has increased production tenfold since enlarging its distillery. It now has capacity to fill 4,500 barrels annually, and will be producing more than 1 million bottles of product a year within two years, said Mote. He added that demand for Balcones whiskey is greatest in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, though Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and the Florida cities of Miami and Tampa also like their Balcones.
"Supply is no longer a problem," said Mote, recalling years past when the fledgling whiskey maker could not keep pace with requests.
Casey Hooper, who oversees marketing and special events for Balcones, said Texas Live! is hiring for the bar, but Balcones will provide training.
"It will carry our core offerings, including Single Malt, Baby Blue, Rumble, Brimstone and Rye 100," said Hooper, listing the spirits that have made Balcones popular with whiskey aficionados around the world.
Most recently, Balcones was named the best craft distiller of whiskey at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is an international event, according to information on the Balcones website.
Balcones is now available in 19 states, Hooper said.
Other attractions at Texas Live! include a 10,000-square-foot burgers-and-beer establishment called Troy's that ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will open. It will include an indoor-outdoor stage for live music, according to the Texas Live! website and a media package.
Hall of Fame catcher and Texas Rangers-ex Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will welcome guests to Pudge's Pizza, a family-friendly pizzeria.
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri will serve Tex-Mex specialties at his Flavortown restaurant. Lockhart Smokehouse will serve barbecue and "specialty cocktails," according to the website. PBR Texas, A Cowboy Bar, will accommodate 1,500 guests who can enjoy boot scooting, two mechanical bulls and adult beverages. It will feature a 7,000-square-foot balcony overlooking the Arlington Backyard venue, the website said.
Additionally, promotional material for Texas Live! says the attraction likely will host more than 250 events annually, including festivals, cultural activities and community functions that will boost attendance throughout the year.
In the same area, lodging giant Loews and Cordish Properties are placing a 14-story, 302-room luxury hotel priced at $150 million.
Asked if Balcones can keep pace with the demand such an attraction may create, Mote said, "We definitely believe we can."