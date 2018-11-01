Dallas-based AT&T continues to view Waco as a fertile testing ground for futuristic technology, claiming a worldwide first last week as it successfully connected a mobile hotspot “puck” to a 5G network here.
The transmission occurred between a small cell tower and what the company said hopes will be the first commercially available mobile 5G device, the NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot.
“This is the first standards-based mobile 5G device in the world able to access a live millimeter wave 5G network, and it will be available exclusively from AT&T later this year,” said a release from AT&T spokeswoman Diane Brandon.
AT&T is in a race with other carriers to roll out 5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, which offers speed of 10 to 100 times that of current wireless devices and is seen as a foundation for self-driving cars, telemedicine, the “internet of things” and other innovations. Verizon launched a pilot program for fixed residential 5G in four cities last month, but AT&T officials have downplayed that announcement, saying the rollout doesn’t meet industry standards.
Brandon said AT&T hopes to become the first company to introduce mobile 5G services in the United States, with a rollout in 12 cities, including Waco. The others are Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Raleigh and San Antonio.
Scouting the country to test its cutting-edge 5G wireless platform, AT&T chose — where else? — Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Nineteen cities will receive the service in early 2019, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.
“We will announce additional markets individually as we make our mobile 5G network live locally,” AT&T added in a release. The company made further comments in emails in response to the Tribune-Herald’s questions.
“We’ve conducted many of our recent firsts in Waco because we have a robust fiber presence in the market, local businesses like Magnolia at the Silos have welcomed the future of connectivity, the city has made pro-business investments, and it is half-way between our HQ in Dallas and 5G lab in Austin,” the company stated.
“This was an historic event because it was the first time a connection was established between a mmWave mobile 5G network and a standards-based mobile 5G commercial device.
“Both ends of the connection were on real equipment, not just testing for connection with what you’d find in a lab,” the statement added.
Testing last weekend was a follow-up to other trial runs in mid-September, when AT&T conducted what it described as “the world’s first wireless 5G data transfer over millimeter wave using standards-based production equipment with a mobile form factor devices,” according to a news release.
That testing was to prove successful “link” between a mobile device and the 5G network and to ensure they could “talk” to each other in a live, outdoor environment.
The difference in the September test and last weekend’s, says AT&T, is that a specific consumer product, the Nighthawk, replaced the generic mobile device.
“Today’s news is a seminal moment in the advancement of mobile 5G technology,” said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment, in a prepared statement released by Brandon.
Long term, AT&T says 5G technology could play a role in devices that include sensors, street lights and water meters, in addition to personal devices. It will provide faster wireless speeds and reduced latency, or lag time.