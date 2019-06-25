Allergan, the pharmaceutical giant that employs more than 700 at its Waco plant, is poised to sell to Chicago-based AbbVie in a $63 billion deal, the companies announced Tuesday.
Allergan, with a plant in Waco since 1989, makes eyecare brands Restasis and Latisse locally. AbbVie, a spinoff of Abbott Laboratories, made $20 billion selling arthritis drug Humira last year, accounting for about 60% of its total revenue, according to The New York Times. Competing drugs are already available in Europe, cutting into global sales, and are scheduled to become available in the United States in 2023, the Times reported.
AbbVie and Allergan have entered into a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Allergan in a cash and stock transaction valued at $63 billion, a figure based on the $78.45 closing price of AbbVie’s common stock on Monday, according to a press release from both companies.
The two companies this year will have $48 billion in combined revenues, a presence in 175 countries, “an industry-leading R&D pipeline and robust cash flows,” Allergan CEO Brent Saunders wrote in the press release.
“Our combined company will have the opportunity to make even bigger contributions to global health than either can alone,” Saunders wrote.
He said Allergan’s suite of products to improve appearance and treat glaucoma, dry eye and central nervous system and gastrointestinal problems should fit well with AbbVie’s offerings. The buyout should create more opportunities to engage in research and innovative science, according to the press release.
The deal still requires approval from regulators and from Allergan shareholders and is expected close early next year, according to the companies.
Media reports Tuesday blared news of AbbVie acquiring the maker of Botox, the popular wrinkle-reducing product. Botox is not made in Waco, but Restasis, Latisse, Lumigan, Optive and Refresh Tears are.
Though Allergan is domiciled in Ireland for tax purposes, its corporate functions are headquartered in New Jersey. A proposed $150 billion merger with Pfizer was called off in 2016, about the same time the Obama administration approved regulations aimed at preventing “tax inversions,” mergers that make larger companies subsidiaries of smaller foreign companies in an effort to avoid taxes.
The existing Waco facility opened in 1989 with a 69-acre campus and a total floor space of 407,000 square feet. It has expanded and launched new product lines periodically, but Allergan called off a $200 million, 322,000-square-foot expansion after it held a groundbreaking for the expansion in 2016 that CEO Saunders attended
After the project failed to materialize, Allergan said it would take a more methodical approach to growing the Waco operation.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday’s news came as no surprise.
“I’ve been reading about a possible breakup of the company, the selling off of assets. There are many mergers and acquisitions in that field,” she said.
She said Allergan is a notable name and source of civic pride.
“There are not a lot of pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Texas, and we’re proud to have one of the most renowned brands,” Collins said.
Beyond that, she said, it is too early to comment on the impact.
In an email response to questions, Allergan spokeswoman Amy Rose said the requests for more details “are premature given the transaction was just announced this morning and the pre-integration planning process has not begun. Completion of the transaction is expected in early 2020, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of Allergan shareholders. Until then, the companies will continue to operate separately, and Allergan sites will continue to operate as normal.”
AbbVie officials did not return calls seeking comment.
AbbVie would pay $120.30 in cash and a portion of AbbVie stock for each Allergan share, for a total value of $188.24, according to the press release. That amounts to a 45% premium to Allergan’s closing price Monday, according to the Associated Press.
AbbVie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez would remain chairman and CEO at AbbVie, and two Allergan board members, including Saunders, would join AbbVie’s board if the buyout goes through.
AbbVie shareholders are expected to own 83% of the combined company, with Allergan shareholders owning the remainder, according to the press release.
Shares of Allergan soared over 25.4% on the news, while AbbVie tumbled 16.3%, AP reported.