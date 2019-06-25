Allergan, a global pharmaceutical leader with a Waco plant that employs more than 700 and produces products to treat eye and skin conditions, has been bought by Chicago-based AbbVie in a $63 billion deal announced Tuesday.
The Tribune-Herald is pursuing comment from local business leaders and from representatives of Allergan, now headquartered in Ireland, and AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Illinois.
Media reports Tuesday blared news of AbbVie acquiring the maker of Botox, the popular wrinkle-reducing product. Botox is not made in Waco, but Restasis, Latisse, Lumigan, Optive and Refresh Tears are.
The existing Waco facility opened in 1989 with a 69-acre campus and a total floor space of 407,000 square feet. It has expanded and launched new product lines periodically, but Allergan called off a $200 million, 322,000-square-foot expansion for which a groundbreaking was held in 2016.
Allergan said it decided to take a more methodical approach to expansion.
Founded in 2013 as an Abbott Laboratories spinoff, AbbVie enjoyed sales of $32.5 billion last year. Website information suggests it focuses on biopharmaceutical research and development.
AbbVie will pay $120.30 in cash and a portion of AbbVie stock for each Allergan share, according to the Associated Press. That amounts to $188.24 per share, or a 45% premium to Allergan’s closing price Monday.
AbbVie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez will remain chairman and CEO at AbbVie. Two members of Allergan's board, including chairman and CEO Brent Saunders, will join AbbVie’s board once the deal closes, the AP reported.
AbbVie shareholders will own 83% of the specialty drug company combination after the deal's completion, while Allergan shareholders will have a 17% stake, according to the AP.
Regulators and Allergan shareholders still have to approve the deal.
Shares of Allergan soared over 25 percent on the news, while AbbVie tumbled 15 percent.