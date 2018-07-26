Evidence that retailers believe shoppers will see a deal as a dud at $1 but a steal at 99 cents lines many store shelves.
Baylor University marketing researchers have tackled the wisdom of that decades-old thinking and found context and customer thinking style are critical to whether nine-ending pricing is an effective sales tool.
Assistant clinical marketing processor Lingjiang Lora Tu and marketing department Chairman Chris Pullig recently had their study, “Penny wise and pound foolish? How thinking style affects price cognition,” published in the journal “Marketing Letters,” according to a Baylor press release.
The study acknowledges retailing dogma that prices ending in nine prompt more purchases than round numbers. But through a set of four experiments with 932 consumers, the researchers found the strategy is not universally effective, according to the press release.
Tu and Pullig divided consumers into two groups, “analytic thinkers,” who are more susceptible to nine-ending prices, and “holistic thinkers,” who are generally not influenced by the one-penny difference alone. They also found context can influence how shoppers process pricing.
“Our findings suggest that irrespective of consumers’ thinking style, nine-ending prices are most likely to be effective in situations that strain consumers’ resources, such as when shoppers are time-pressured at the checkout counter or distracted by background music or occupied with an interactive product demonstration,” Tu wrote in the press release.
In other words, the harried customer facing point-of-purchase decisions is more likely to opt for nine-ending prices. To the mind it does not matter that the candy bar marked at 99 cents or the scandal sheet carrying a $2.99 sticker has been strategically placed there to tease the faculties.
Left to their own devices, analytic thinkers “tend to view all the digits in a price as separate and independent, with the focal object being the left-most digit,” according to the press release. “Holistic thinkers tend to view all the digits as interconnected, with each digit being an inseparable part of the price.”
Local merchants found the study intriguing and useful.
“That is something we have discussed when marking items,” said Jennifer Wilson, who owns the collection of shops at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive called Spice Village. “Personally, I like things clean, even and rounded, but our place is very hectic and crazy, with a lot of loud music, which means we possibly could make more use of nine-ending prices.”
Brent Bankston, who sells comic books, sports memorabilia and collectibles at his shop on South Valley Mills Drive, said his industry has evolved from garage sales, card conventions and the like, and has not always applied uniform pricing standards. He routinely marks his merchandise with nine-ending prices though, Bankston said.
“I’ve had customers challenge me on that,” he said. “One, kind of a sarcastic guy, sees something priced at $9.99 and always asks why I don’t just say $10. He finds my pricing almost obtrusive. It bothers him, annoys him.”
Bankston’s wife also tends to prefer round numbers, he said.
“My wife is on the other end of the spectrum,” Bankston said. “She owns Butter My Biscuit, the restaurant next door, and her menu items are all even numbers. A meal is $8, not $7.99, which she finds aesthetically pleasing.”
One might call Waco’s 99 Cents Only store the mecca of nine-ending mania, where everything from wine to mouse traps is priced to the nines.
“It’s just a come-on. Let ‘em do it, though I would like to see everything priced to end in zero, including tax,” said Lois Garcia, a regular at the store. “But I have to tell you. The registers ring up 99.9 cents, so you’re really only saving one-tenth of a cent.”
Arien Vlam, a salesman at Woodway Car Center, said $14,990 just sounds less expensive than $15,000, though only a few dollars are involved.
Ending prices with a round number is not a priority for Sue Goodwin, owner of North Waco Tropical Fish, which has operated 54 years.
“Sales taxes would throw the numbers off anyway,” Goodwin said with a laugh. “You can’t just toss down $2 and leave.”
Pullig, on of the Baylor researchers, said in an email response to questions that the findings could prove useful in marketing, product placement and advertising.
“It is likely possible to encourage either analytic or holistic thinking through ad appeals,” he wrote. “This is not something we have tested, but we encouraged thinking style with a simple task of asking individuals to either complete a puzzle in a more holistic or analytic fashion prior to presenting price. This simple task created different forms of thinking style even within a sample of U.S. residents. It would seem very plausible that ads could do the same.”
It is unclear when exactly the “lay theory” of nine-ending pricing came into wide use, but it probably started as an intuitive retail strategy to make clearance prices stand out, Pullig wrote.
JC Penney is among the few mainstream retailers to round its prices. It allows customers to more easily calculate discounted percentages in their head, Waco store manager Steve Valdez said.