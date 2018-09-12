Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., will have a free seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Corbett Room at the hospital, offering easy-to-use, practical information to help families advise older loved ones on whether it is time to limit or give up driving.
A light meal will be served. To register, call 202-6546.
TSTC concert
Holly Tucker, Tough on Fridays and Cinema for the Blind will perform a free back-to-school concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Texas State Technical College Recreation Center, 3801 Campus Drive.
For details, call 495-5718.
Entrepreneur luncheon
Corey McEntyre of Milo All Day will be the featured speaker for the Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise’s Confessions of an Entrepreneur event, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 143/144 of the Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
The event is free and open to the public. For details, call 710-1694.
Archeological Society
The Central Texas Archeological Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Rachal Roessler will speak about various activities and discoveries of the Texas Archeological Society’s field school in June at Camp Wood.
Willow Grove Cemetery
The Willow Grove Cemetery Association will observe its 83rd celebration Saturday, including a two-hour workday at the cemetery, starting at 8 a.m.
There will be a business meeting from 10 a.m. to noon and a banquet, starting with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive. Tickets for the banquet are $30.
For more information, call 817-229-4726.
Crawford Oktoberfest
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Texas German Society will host Oktoberfest 2018 with a dinner and dance from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Crawford Community Center on East Fourth Street.
Enzian Baum will provide live music.
Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for children under 12. For more details, call 662-0116.