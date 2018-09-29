Baylor will host Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ken Burns for the Beall Russell Lecture Series at 3:30 p.m. Monday in Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.
Burns has produced and directed numerous acclaimed historical documentaries.
The event is free and open to the public, and a limited number of tickets are available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office, 1311 S. Fifth St.
Veterans Day parade
The Waco Veterans Day parade sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade can call Tom or Charlene Parker at 857-4044 or 715-6648.
WIC hours expand
The Women, Infants and Children clinics, 225 W. Waco Drive and 1105 Washington Ave. in Waco, will be expanding office hours.
Starting Monday, the two main clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The Waco Drive Clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.
For more information, call the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at 750-5429.
Volunteers sought
Friends for Life, a local nonprofit that helps the elderly and people with disabilities, is looking for volunteers to help deliver more than 400 meals on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application at friendsforlife.org. For more information, call 772-8100, ext. 110 or email bri@friendsforlife.org.
Discussion group
Great Decisions 2018 Discussion Group will host “The Waning of Pax Americana: U.S. Military Options” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
The event is free ,and Gayle Avant will lead a discussion on the role the U.S. military should play in the world today, aided by a video and materials from the Foreign Policy Association.
For more information, email Gayle_Avant@Baylor.edu or call 772-5572.
Creation Care
A workshop on Creation Care will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre and Urban REAP, 1319 N. 15th St.
Cost is $5 per person. To register, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.