Baylor Law School hosts “Restraints on Federal Power: Constitutional Structures and Civic Virtue,” Sept. 18 from 4-5 p.m. at the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 South University Parks Drive.
One of America’s leading constitutional scholars, Princeton Professor Robert P. George, discusses how the Founders intended to keep the federal government’s power in check, and how civil discourse and civic virtue can reform today’s highly fractured, hyper-partisan political discourse.
For more information about the free event, call 710-3927.
Shoes for homeless
Mission Waco is accepting donations for its annual Shoes & Walk for the Homeless effort. The suggested donation of $45 will fund a new pair of shoes for someone who is struggling.
Mission Waco will visit agencies and service providers from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 on its annual walk, which starts at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
To donate, visit missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Constitution Day
McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day panel discussion from 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 17, in room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the MCC campus.
Faculty members will discuss, “More Than Friends: Why the States Decided to Put a Ring On It.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Erik Emblem at eemblem@mclennan.edu.
Medicare and More
Medicare and More is a question and answer session about Medicare, presented Tuesday at the HOTCOG Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Light refreshments will be served at the free event, which runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Master Gardeners
Kay Bell is the featured speaker at the Sept. 18 Lunch with the Masters meeting.
The meeting is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Aboretum in Woodway.
NARFE meets
The Waco chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets Thursday at noon.
All current and potential members are invited.
Medicare information
United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement hosts a Medicare information meeting Thursday at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, 101 S. Third St.
The meeting is in conjunction with National Medicare Education Week and is from 10 a.m. until noon.
Call 227-7934 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.