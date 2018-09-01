City of Waco offices, all Waco-McLennan County Library branches, Waco Transit and Waco Solid Waste offices and the landfill will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Waco Transit’s medicaid trips, the Silo District Trolley and La Salle-Circle Shuttle will run as scheduled.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up Wednesday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Monday.
Mutton Bustin’ sign-ups
The 2018 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ Rally sign-up will open from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesdat at Central National Bank, 8320 Highway 84. Registration will continue after 11 a.m. at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo office, 4601 Bosque Blvd. All entries must be made in person.
The event will be held Oct. 4-13, and the format gives children the opportunity to ride three times.
Registration is $25 per child. Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 7 and weigh 55 pounds or less the day they ride. Helmets and vests are provided and must be worn.
For more information, contact Melinda Moss at melinda@hotfair.com or 224-8276.
Sports officials applications
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2018-19 season are open for all sports.
The link for all applications is located in the top right corner of www.taso.org. Click the Membership Renewal/New Applicants link and follow the application prompts. For more information, email baseball@taso.org.
MCC closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Friday giveaway
The Elegant Ladies Haven will have its annual giveaway starting 11 a.m. Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Baby clothes, supplies and other items will be available at no charge.
For more information, call 227-4134.