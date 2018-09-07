Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is collaborating with The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill and the Waco VA Regional Office for a suicide prevention event from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. The free event will feature seven bands, informational booths and Department of Veterans Affairs claims assistance on site. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Statistics show 20 veterans die of suicide each day, and 14 of the 20 are not enrolled with the Department of Veterans Affairs for their health care. One focus of Sunday’s event is to “Find the 14” and introduce them to free or underutilized activities to improve community connection and decrease isolation.
NAMI Waco
NAMI Waco, a family and caregiver support group, will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The meeting is free and open to those in need. For more information, call 717-9552.
Democratic women
The Texas Democratic Women’s Central Texas chapter will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Voter registration information and McLennan County Judge candidate Rick Allen are on the program. Refreshments will be served.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Member Kim Lamberth will demonstrate styles and techniques using watercolors. For more information, call 848-4165.
Miniature jet rally
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 36th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday at the club’s flying facility, 1000 Overflow Road.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to the public, but donations will be accepted to fund a Texas State Technical College aviation scholarship.
For more information, call 352-3964.
Willow Grove Cemetery
The Willow Grove Cemetery Association will observe its 83rd celebration Sept. 15, including a two-hour workday at the cemetery, starting at 8 a.m.
There will be a business meeting from 10 a.m. to noon and a banquet, starting with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive. Tickets for the banquet are $30.
For more information, call 817-229-4726.