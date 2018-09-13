The Willow Grove Cemetery Association will observe its 83rd celebration Saturday, including a two-hour workday at the cemetery, starting at 8 a.m.
There will be a business meeting from 10 a.m. to noon and a banquet, starting with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive. Tickets for the banquet are $30.
For more information, call 817-229-4726.
Lake Whitney Arts
Lake Whitney Arts community theater will have auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at 500 S. Bosque St. in Whitney.
The play calls for four women, 30 or older.
The show will open Nov. 3. For more information, call 694-5105.
Senior health fair
The Heart of Texas RSVP will have a senior source health and information fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall.
The fair will feature free services and up-to-date information for senior adults, caregivers and the general public. Free flu shots will be available to those with a Medicare for insurance card.
Baylor Lifelong Learning
Baylor Lifelong Learning will have a coffee Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Prosper Waco spokeswoman Christina Helmick and President Matthew Polk will speak. This event is free and open to the public.
Young Marines
The Central Texas Young Marines will hold registration for new recruits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mooreville First United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Contact Master Sgt. Dale Kidd at 931-7266 or Marscia Giesler at 624-1894 with any questions.
Hispanic museum
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
The event will include a Grito de Dolores at noon, and attendees may sign a card to be given to Ernesto Fraga, a community activist who formerly published Tiempo newspaper and is recovering from health issues.
For more information, call 548-9730.
Art exhibit
A reception for the second Climate Change Art Exhibit will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
The event will include original art with sculpture and video, awards, live music by Katie Stewart, a brief scientific discussion, wine, soft drinks, snacks and door prizes.
The event is free.