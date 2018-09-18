Constitutional scholar and former presidential adviser Philip Bobbitt will deliver the featured lecture for the fourth annual John and Marie Chiles Federalist Papers Lecture Series, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room 127 of the Baylor University School of Law, 1114 S. University Parks Drive.
Bobbitt will speak on “Why We Study the Federalist Papers” and discuss the essays of Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay as they apply to contemporary legal questions.
The event is free and open to the public.
Grace House
Grace House, a long-term residential rehab home for women in addiction, will host “A Night with Grace House” from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St.
Cost is $45 per person, and full tables are also available for purchase. The even will include a silent auction, seated dinner and powerful stories of how God is setting women in Waco free from the bond of addiction.
La Vega reunion
La Vega’s Class of 1968 will have its 50-year reunion Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with homecoming weekend at the school.
Class members will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Heitmiller Steakhouse before the football game. The group will meet Saturday at the home of Bill and Debbie Spivey, 13436 Spring Valley Road in Moody.
Master Gardeners
Master Gardener Melody Fitzgerald will discuss Asian gardening, vegetables and tools during a free Lunch with the Masters event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Attendees should bring their lunch. For more information, call 399-9204.
Register to vote
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a voter registration event from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 220 N. 11th St.
For more information, call 756-7575.
Waco Pride Network
Waco Pride Network will have a volunteer meeting for this year’s Out on the Brazos Pride Festival from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Meeting room of the Waco Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the event is welcome.