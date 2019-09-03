Waco-area Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls Troops 4123 will have a fall roundup from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Victorious Life Church, 7459 S. Interstate 35 at the Sun Valley Boulevard exit.
The groups are outdoor adventure programs with character-building and skill-teaching elements for ages 5-18. Yearly membership is $26 for youth and adults. Children with disabilities are welcome.
For more information, call 722-1330.
Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Retired Baylor University professor Dick Couey will be the guest speaker. His topic is “Can science prove God?”
For more information, call 501-984-0606.
Miniature aircraft rally
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road near Lake Waco off Highway 6.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available .
Lift-Off Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Lift-Off Family Funday event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family. Participants can make their own kites, airplanes or other flying items.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Golf tournament
The Kiwanis Seniors’ annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be Friday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave.
For more information, call Bill Martin at 817-673-2463 or Thomas Sullivan 744-4442.
Shoes for homeless
Mission Waco is accepting donations for its annual Shoes & Walk for the Homeless effort. The suggested donation of $45 will fund a new pair of shoes for someone struggling.
Mission Waco will visit agencies and service providers from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 on its annual walk, which starts at the Mission Waco Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. Socks and hygiene products are suggested items to bring.
To donate, visit missionwaco.org. For more information, call 753-4900.
Mission Waco breakfastMission Waco will have its annual Champions of Christian Service Breakfast from 6:45 to 8:10 a.m. Sept. 24 in the Brazos Room at Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Longtime Baylor University track coach Clyde Hart, who recently retired, will be the featured speaker.
Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin, members of the 2019 NCAA champion Baylor Lady Bears basketball team, will also speak.
For more information, call 753-4900.
