The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosts the Leading Waco Women Summit on Nov. 1 at The Phoenix Ballroom. During this event, the first Athena Leadership Award will be presented to an outstanding female leader from the Waco area.
The Leading Waco Women Summit will bring together Waco’s most inspiring women and men, and will kick off with a half-day conference and luncheon.
For more information, contact Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society presents “Organizing Your Genealogy Research” on Monday at 7 p.m. at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Experienced researchers will share advice on organizing and preserving printed and digital materials. For information, call 750-5945.
Theology lecture
British scholar Margaret Barker will present a lecture titled “Temple Theology: The Mysticism of Jesus,” Oct. 5 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, Upstairs Studio. The event is free and open to the public.
In 2008, Margaret Barker was awarded a Lambeth Doctorate of Divinity by the Archbishop of Canterbury “in recognition of her work on the Jerusalem Temple and the origins of Christian Liturgy, which has made a significantly new contribution to our understanding of the New Testament and opened up important fields for research.”
Waco Rotary Club
Brian Serr, professor at the Baylor University School of Law, is the featured speaker Monday at the Waco Rotary Club meeting.
The club meets at noon at Waco Lion’s Den, 1716 N. 42nd Street. Lunch is $12.
Waco Heart Walk
The 2018 Waco Heart Walk is Saturday at McLane Stadium. Individuals and teams can register online at wacoheartwalk.org.
The Waco Heart Walk is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Nearly 1 million people walk each year walk to support efforts to cure heart disease and stroke.
Boxing tournament
The Waco Boxing Club presents the second annual Gilbert Sanchez Memorial Amateur Boxing Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Mutualista Hall, 2214 S. 15th St.
The event is a fundraiser for the club in honor of WBC coach Gilbert “Cuate” Sanchez.
Admission is $10 per person, with children 6 and under admitted free.
For more information, call 749-1380.