M. Denton Stanford Masonic Lodge No. 594, 300 Old Lorena Road in Lorena, will host a car show and open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Entry fee is $20 for participants. Admission to the public is free.
For more information, call 855-3722.
Hands on Waco Day
United Way of Waco-McLennan County and the city of Waco will have the second Hands on Waco Day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the United Way of Waco-McLennan County office, 1516 Austin Ave. After a rally at the office, volunteers will paint Born Learning Trails at eight Waco parks.
Born Learning Trails consist of 10 interactive signs that offer learning activities for children and parents or caregivers. Over the next year, United Way will be conducting Born Learning Academies throughout McLennan County.
The city of Waco and Junior League Waco are helping pay for the new trails. For more information, call 752-2753.
Robinson Color Run
The Robinson Education Foundation will have its annual Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Primary School, 541 N. Old Robinson Road.
All proceeds benefit the foundation and help fund grants and programs in the district.
Food drive
The Waco Women’s Lions Club will host Fill a Fiat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to collect kid-friendly food items to stock McLennan County Pack of Hope’s pantry for food-insecure children in 17 Central Texas-area school districts.
The event will be held at five locations: H-E-B Plus on South Valley Mills Drive, H-E-B on Wooded Acres, Sam’s Club on Waco Drive, Drug Emporium on Bosque Boulevard and Brookshire’s on Peplow Drive in Robinson.
Boxing tournament
The Waco Boxing Club will host the second Gilbert Sanchez Memorial Amateur Boxing Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Mutualista Hall, 2214 S. 15th St.
The event is a fundraiser for the club in honor of coach Gilbert “Cuate” Sanchez.
Admission is $10 per person, with children 6 and under admitted free.
For more information, call 749-1380.