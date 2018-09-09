Baylor University School of Education and Baylor Movie Mondays, a program of Baylor’s Department of Student Activities, will host a free screening of the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Packard Auditorium, Room 101 of Marrs McLean Science Building. Parking will be available in Dutton Garage.
The documentary is narrated by Matt Damon and billed as “a film exploring the real cost of privatizing America’s public schools.”
Education professor Tony Talbert will facilitate a discussion of the issues and their impact for students and educators.
Basketball referees
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is looking for people interested in becoming basketball officials. The first training session will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 709-6177.
DNA panel discussion
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a panel discussion, “Choosing the Right DNA Test and Vendor for You” at noon Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Baylor University spokesperson Jeremy Vickers will be the featured speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Kiwanis Seniors golf
Waco Kiwanis Seniors will have a golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for individuals. The top three teams win cash prizes, and there will be a longest drive contest, door prizes, a raffle and a hole-in-one prize of a 2018 Ford Escape, courtesy of Sykora Family Ford in West.
The tournament is a fundraiser for scholarships by Kiwanis Seniors. To enter, call Thomas Sullivan at 744-4442 or Bill Martin at 817-673-2463.