A coffee and lecture will be presented by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning Program at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The program will feature David Lintz and his presentation: “Waco Mammoths, the Early Years.” Lintz, Director of the Red Men Museum and Library, will cover the period including the mammoth discovery, recovery, planning and construction that led up to the site receiving national attention and becoming the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
The event is free and open to the public.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Rachal and Herman Roessler will present a program on their experiences and finds at the Texas Archeology Society’s Field School, held in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
NE Riverside Association
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host presentations about legal services, planning and transit during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Genealogy class
A beginners genealogy class will be held form 10:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Genealogists Bill Buckner and Norma Canatta will a give step-by-step presentation on how to start family history research. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 750-5945.
MHMR 5K
Heart of Texas Region MHMR is sponsoring Striding for Wellness, a 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Registration will start at 7:30, and entry costs $30.
The event is a fundraiser for MHMR’s wellness programs.
For more information, call 297-7065.
La Vega reunion
The La Vega High School Class of 1964 will have its 55th class reunion Saturday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A buffet meal will be served, and a cash bar will be available. For more information, contact Larry Pendley at 772-2757 or Larry@pendleyparty.com.
