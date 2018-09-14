The Optimist Club of Waco will have its 12th annual four-person golf scramble Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Proceeds will go to McLennan County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Entry fee is $300 for a team or $75 for an individual. Cash prizes will be awarded to three teams.
Entry fee includes lunch before the 1 p.m. tee time. To enter call Jim Baker at 722-4378, Ron Benson at 744-0376 or Greg Howell at 717-6784.
Willow Grove Cemetery
The Willow Grove Cemetery Association will observe its 83rd celebration Saturday, including a two-hour workday at the cemetery, starting at 8 a.m.
There will be a business meeting from 10 a.m. to noon and a banquet, starting with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive. Tickets for the banquet are $30.
For more information, call 817-229-4726.
Young Marines
The Central Texas Young Marines will hold registration for new recruits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mooreville First United Methodist Church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Call Master Sgt. Dale Kidd at 931-7266 or Marscia Giesler at 624-1894 with any questions.
Hispanic Museum
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
The event will include a Grito de Dolores at noon, and attendees may sign a card to be given to Ernesto Fraga, a community activist who formerly published Tiempo newspaper and is recovering from health issues.
For more information, call 548-9730.
Constitution Day panel
McLennan Community College’s government department will have a Constitution Day panel discussion from 1 to 2:20 p.m. Monday in Room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Faculty members will discuss “The Constitution in Flux: Changing Interpretations in Privacy.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Larry Salazar at lsalazar@mclennan.edu.
Voter registration
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a voter registration event from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 220 N. 11th St.
For more information, call 756-7575.