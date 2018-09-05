The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 36th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday at the club’s flying facility, 1000 Overflow Road.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to the public, but donations will be accepted to fund a Texas State Technical College aviation scholarship.
For more information, call 352-3964.
Elegant Ladies Haven giveaway
The Elegant Ladies Haven will have its annual giveaway starting at 11 a.m. Friday at 1100 Hood St.
Baby clothes, supplies and other items will be available at no charge.
For more information, call 227-4134.
Baylor jazz concert
The Baylor Jazz Ensemble will have its 11th annual Swing Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jones Concert Hall in McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert, “Moonlight Serenade,” will be led by Alex Parker, senior lecturer in jazz studies in the Baylor School of Music.
Tickets are $5 for general admission and free for people over 65. Visit the Bill Daniel Student Center box office or call 710-3210.
Celebrate Health event
Mission Waco will hold a Celebrate Health event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St. Several health providers will be present to offer a variety of services and handouts.
For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Golf tournament
Waco Kiwanis Seniors will have a golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for individuals. The top three teams win cash prizes, and there will be a longest drive contest, door prizes, a raffle and a hole-in-one prize of a 2018 Ford Escape, courtesy of Sykora Family Ford in West.
The tournament is a fundraiser for scholarships by Kiwanis Seniors. To enter, call Thomas Sullivan at 744-4442 or Bill Martin at 817-673-2463.
Democratic women
The Texas Democratic Women’s Central Texas chapter will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Voter registration information and McLennan County Judge candidate Rick Allen are on the program. Refreshments will be served.