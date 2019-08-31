City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled as will the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.
Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up Wednesday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will remain open Monday.
Children’s theater
Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
MCC closed Monday
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
The college will reopen Tuesday. For more information, visit mclennan.edu.
Legal aid clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The clinic is being delayed a week in observance of Labor Day on Monday.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 733-2828.
Wounded Warriors
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will host a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 140 Prairie Chapel Road in Crawford.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish of their choice for a potluck meal. Special guest is Ivan Stoltzfus, a retired Pennsylvania farmer and auctioneer who travels coast-to-coast on his 1948 John Deere tractor pulling a 24-foot camper while collecting money for the Wounded Warrior Project. He has made two previous tours and is now on his third. His tractor, which is equipped with a Peterbilt truck cab modified to fit on it, will be on display at the event.
Seating is limited, and reservations for the event are due before noon Tuesday by calling 486-2366, 716-4065 or 744-0411.
Tribune-Herald offices closed

Waco Tribune-Herald offices will close Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The paper will publish on schedule. Offices will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
