Individual or table reservations for the David Brooks & Anne Snyder Forum, sponsored by Mission Waco, are available at https://missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/455523.
The forum is Tuesday at Waco Convention Center, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Tickets cost $40/each, lunch included. The forum, “Communities of Character in an Age of Outrage,” comes from their national research around the nation of the loss of character and ways neighborhoods can make positive change.
Fall lecture
Historic Waco Foundation’s Fall Lecture is Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Vann de Cordova the guest lecturer. He will speak on the life of his third great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, the founder of Waco.
Call 753-5166 for more information. The event is free.
Champions Breakfast
Mission Waco hosts its annual Champions Breakfast Tuesday from 6:45-8:15 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center.
Baylor’s outgoing longtime track coach, Clyde Hart, will be the featured speaker. Lauren Cox and Moon Ursin, members of the 2019 NCAA champion Lady Bears basketball team, will also speak.
Visit www.missionwaco.org to register. Call 753-4900 for more information.
Downtown Dogtoberfest
Animal Birth Control Clinic is sponsoring Dogtoberfest, a fundraiser to support its spay-and-neuter program, on Oct. 5 in downtown Waco.
Waco Hippodrome is hosting the street-party event from noon to 5 p.m. between Seventh and Eighth streets on Austin Avenue. Admission is free, and food and drink tickets are available in advance for $25 each. The event also features games, contests, a smart TV raffle, vendors and local dogs for adoption.
For more information, call 296-9000.
YMCA fundraiser
The Waco Family YMCA hosts “An Evening to Change Lives,” its annual charity dinner and silent auction that raises funds to support programming for cancer survivors at the YMCA, on Oct. 10.
The $20 a plate dinner begins at 6 p.m. at the Waco Family YMCA,6800 Harvey Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at Waco Family YMCA. Dinner will be provided by Chuy’s.
Contact Carla Browning at 776-6612, ext. 316, or email carla.browning@ymcactx.org for more information.
