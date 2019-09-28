The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a grand opening for its new Backyard Ecology Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Inspired by Central Texas stories, Baylor University research and natural phenomena, the collection of hands-on experiences is intended to encourage individual discovery and an appreciation for the natural world. The new gallery includes live animals that tell a story about local ecology, and traditional museum collection objects while also providing creative play experiences for children and families.
Visitors can compare their strength to a boa constrictor, learn about the Brazos River through an interactive water table, and experience life as a bee by climbing into a honeycomb.
Visits from scientists and special hands-on activities will be conducted throughout the day.
Weight loss class
Step Up & Scale Down, 12-week weight management programs, will kick off from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and again from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the local Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive. The office is sponsoring the program, which is based on U.S. Department of Agriculture 2010 guidelines.
It consists of weekly lessons to help participants move toward a healthier weight and includes weekly weight check-ins, weekly challenges to “stay the course,” healthy recipes and tips, exercise resources and a weight-loss planner.
Cost is $35 for all 12 weeks and all course materials.
To register, call 757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
YMCA diabetes class
Wisdom, Power and Control, a free four-week series on controlling and preventing diabetes complications, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in October at the Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Texas AgriLife and the Doris Miller YMCA are sponsoring the series.
To enroll, call 757-5180.
Blood drive
St. Paul Lutheran Church will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1301 Hogan Lane in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ken Watson at 799-3211.
