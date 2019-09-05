The Riesel Lions Club will have a McLennan County Mud Fest event from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1270 E. Frederick Street in Riesel, featuring side-by-side fast track racing.
Tickets cost $20 each, $10 for kids age 5-12. There is a $10 cooler charge accompanying the bring-your-own-alcohol policy. No bottles are allowed. Food vendors will be on site.
For more information, call 498-2020.
Mayborn closed
The Mayborn Museum will be closed Saturday for Baylor University’s home football game. Normal hours will resume Sunday.
The museum also will be closed Sept. 18 for a staff retreat.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Lift-Off Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Lift-Off Family Funday event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family. Participants can make their own kites, airplanes or other flying items.
For more information, call 753-5166.
UT-LSU watch party
Texas Exes-Waco Chapter will have a watch party Saturday at Coach’s Smoke, 330 Austin Ave., for the University of Texas vs. Louisiana State University football game.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
Dance club lessons
Waco Stars Dance Club will start a series of 12 new square dance sessions from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, with sessions following at the same time every Monday, at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
The first two sessions are free. Other sessions are $3 per person.
For more information, text or call 715-2749 or email wendellmr662@gmail.com.
Waco Coin Show
The Waco Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.
Admission is $2 with children admitted free. Collectors and dealers will buy and sell U.S. and foreign coins and currency and gold and silver.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
MHMR 5K
Heart of Texas Region MHMR is sponsoring Striding for Wellness, a 5K race starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Registration will start at 7:30, and entry costs $30.
The event is a fundraiser for MHMR’s wellness programs.
For more information, call 297-7065.
