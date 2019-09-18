McLennan Community College will close from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday so all employees can attend the faculty/staff convocation.
For more information, call 299-8622.
‘Doublewide, Texas’
Lake Whitney Arts will hold auditions for “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at 500 S. Bosque St. in Whitney. Performances will be held Nov. 9-17.
No appointment is necessary for auditions. For more information, call 817-357-5957.
Medicare in Spanish
United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement will host an all-Spanish-speaking meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
The meeting is in conjunction with National Medicare Education Week, and participants will learn about Medicare options.
For more information, call 227-7934.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15-A St.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Democratic Women
Bruce Elfant, Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registrar, will speak during a Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Caregiver conference
CarePartners and First United Methodist Church will host a caregiver conference from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church’s downtown campus, 1300 Austin Ave.
The conference is free and intended to equip and encourage family caregivers through skill-building workshops and resources.
Registration is available at carepartnerstexas.org.
For more information, call 713-682-5995.
Free medical services
Ascension Providence will offer free medical services during its Medical Mission at Home event from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Medical care, dental care, vision services, and select screenings and lab tests will be offered to individuals free of charge. No insurance is needed. Local community agencies will also be on site to offer additional resources.
Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 400 physicians, clinicians and volunteers will staff the event, and more than 1,000 patients are expected to attend.
