St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 301 St. Martin’s Church Road in West, will have its annual picnic starting at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
A fried chicken and sausage dinner with the all the trimmings will be served at 11:30 for $10. A live auction will start at 12:30, and there will also be a raffle, country store, horseshoes, a children’s area and bingo.
For more information, call 826-3873.
Golf tournament
The Optimist Club of Waco will have its 12th annual four-person golf scramble Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Proceeds will go to McLennan County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Entry fee is $300 for a team or $75 for an individual. Cash prizes will be awarded to three teams.
Entry includes lunch before the 1 p.m. tee time. To enter, call Jim Baker at 722-4378, Ron Benson at 744-0376 or Greg Howell at 717-6784.
Constitution Day panel
McLennan Community College’s government department will have a Constitution Day panel discussion from 1 to 2:20 p.m. Monday in Room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Faculty members will discuss “The Constitution in Flux: Changing Interpretations in Privacy.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email Larry Salazar at lsalazar@mclennan.edu.
Voter registration
Waco Habitat for Humanity will have a voter registration event from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 220 N. 11th St.
For more information, call 756-7575.
Basketball officials
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter is looking for people interested in becoming basketball officials. The first training session will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
For more information, call Rodney Simms at 644-0610, Don Wenzel at 214-2707 or Earl Stinnett at 709-6177.
Robinson Color Run
The Robinson Education Foundation will have its annual Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Robinson Primary School.
All proceeds benefit the foundation and help fund grants and innovative programs at Robinson ISD. For more information, visit risdweb.org/education-foundation--20.