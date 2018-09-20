Friday’s debate between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke will be broadcast locally at 6 p.m. on CW 12, a stand-alone channel of KWTX, as well as public television station KAMU.
KWTV will also carry the debate on its web site.
The two U.S. Senate candidates will face off in Dallas to discuss domestic policy. The debate is limited to one hour.
Mysticism of Jesus
British scholar Margaret Barker will present a lecture titled “Temple Theology: The Mysticism of Jesus,” Friday, Oct. 5, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, Upstairs Studio. The event is free and open to the public.
In 2008 Margaret Barker was awarded a Lambeth Doctorate of Divinity by the Archbishop of Canterbury ‘in recognition of her work on the Jerusalem Temple and the origins of Christian Liturgy, which has made a significantly new contribution to our understanding of the New Testament and opened up important fields for research.’
Oktoberfest 2018
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Texas German Society is sponsoring Oktoberfest 2018 at the Crawford Community Center, 999 E. 4th Street, Saturday.
A dinner and dance highlight the event, which runs from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under age 12.
For more information, call 662-0116.
Downs DAR
Dr. Rebecca Flavin will present “Women and the Constitution,” at the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Week luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at The Center, North 12th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Flavin is a senior lecturer in political science at Baylor University and serves as the adviser for the Baylor Model United Nations team. Her research is in the history of political thought, with an emphasis on politics and religion.
Cost is $20. Contact Peggy Duty at 754-5119 for more information.
Bradley DAR
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its annual Constitution Week Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Dr. David A. Smith, Baylor American History lecturer, will present a program on Thomas Jefferson.
Cost for the luncheon and program is $18. Email to LALA1999@prodigy.net or mbaswa@aol.com for more information.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Avenue.
Call 717-1763 for more information.
Register to vote
Waco Habitat for Humanity hosts a voter registration event Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1224 Franklin Ave.
For more information, phone 756-7575.