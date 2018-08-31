Registration will start at 9 a.m. Thursday for the 49th year of Neighbors International Program at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1500 Columbus Ave.
The program is free to all Waco-area foreign born internationals. Preschool childcare is provided.
In addition to five levels of English as a second language classes, students may study citizenship, piano, computer, sewing, fabric arts, Spanish, painting, driver’s manual, scrapbooking, choral music, crafts or crochet/knitting.
For more information, call 772-2042.
Farmers market
The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will move to a new location Saturday, at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives, in the parking lot of the Westview Village shopping center.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. To become a vendor call 747-4403.
Walking tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
The 1.5-mile tour will take about two-and-a-half hours. Cost is $20, and all proceeds benefit Act Locally Waco. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Brazos Button Club
Brazos Button Club will present a program on art deco sewing buttons from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ, 907 Hogan Lane. Sadie Jackman will be the speaker.
The meeting is open to public, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 772-6659.
Brazos River 0.5K
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will have the inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sunday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will get a custom finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and T-shirt. Participants will get a free beer and Dr Pepper “to help with hydration.” The after-race party will include live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and local food trucks.
Entry fee is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.
Children’s Theatre
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for fall activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W Waco Drive.
The fall program is appropriate for children 6-18, and space is limited. Applications will only be available in person. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.